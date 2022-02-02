Dialpad Appoints Industry Veterans Jim Nystrom and Kent Venook to Key Sales Leadership Roles

Dialpad’s record-breaking success over last 18 months attracts top talent from industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced the expansion of its rapidly growing sales organization with the addition of Jim Nystrom as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Kent Venook as Vice President of Global Sales Development. With more than 40 years of combined experience, Nystrom and Venook are seasoned veterans of the communications and contact center space, each with hugely successful track records for building and scaling revenue teams that deliver solutions to national and global enterprises.

“Jim and Kent are outstanding and proven leaders and have already made a huge impact in their first three weeks with us, driving our team’s momentum forward,” said Dialpad founder and CEO, Craig Walker. “At this pivotal time for the industry, we have an incredible opportunity to transform how the world works together by enabling businesses to seamlessly connect on the world’s only AI-first communications and contact center platform. Our incredible sales organization will thrive under the leadership of this dynamic duo as we head into the exciting next phase of our company.”

Jim Nystrom will lead all sales functions across the organization and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Craig Walker. A heavy-hitter, Nystrom is an enterprise communications sales leader with deep experience leading teams delivering unified communications and contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes. Nystrom was previously Chief Sales Officer at Cogito and Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Five9. Nystrom brings a breadth of knowledge, strategy and unparalleled energy to Dialpad.

“The culture of constant innovation at Dialpad extends to every corner of the company. In my experience, I haven’t seen a solution with the breadth and depth of Dialpad because it brings phone/voice, contact center, meetings, messaging, and AI across all channels under one umbrella. The company owned AI provides real time coaching & guidance, transcription, and unmatched customizable insights. Unlike legacy on-premises systems and outdated cloud platforms, Dialpad’s modern natively-built cloud architecture can reliably meet the communications and contact center needs of any size organization, in any location and vertical. It won’t be long before Dialpad’s market leadership becomes clear,” said EVP of Global Sales at Dialpad, Jim Nystrom. “Craig has built an amazing company and brought together a fantastic team. I’m excited about our future together.”

Kent Venook joins Dialpad to focus on building the industry’s most innovative sales development team. Venook has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to lead sales development teams and execute flawlessly in support of modern marketing, most recently as Area Vice President of Global Business Development at RingCentral, and previously building the sales development organization for the U.S. and EMEA markets at Talkdesk during its significant growth phase.

“I am beyond excited to build and grow the world-class sales development organization within Dialpad, which has been on the cutting edge of contact center, unified communications and hybrid work long before the COVID-19 pandemic made these workplace practices common,” said VP of Global Sales Development at Dialpad, Kent Venook. “Dialpad trademarked Work From Anywhere™ in 2016 and we remain committed to transforming how the world works together through innovative voice, video, and messaging cloud solutions.”

Dialpad is the one place for a TrueCaaS™ experience (truly unified Communications as a Service), available on any device, anywhere in the world. Dialpad’s groundbreaking products include the industry’s most innovative business phone system, unlimited text and team messaging, one-click video meetings, and a cloud-first contact center—all powered by the most advanced communications AI in the world. Capabilities such as screen recording, unlimited storage, and AI-driven analytics – often reserved for the most complex enterprises – are available to all and accessed through Dialpad’s interface.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI Contact Center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

