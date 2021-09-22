Dialpad Announces Updates to Its App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Dialpad customers can now benefit from a truly unified and efficient customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., an industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced it has updated its Dialpad for Salesforce app on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to create better customer experiences and drive more sales. Dialpad for Salesforce combines Dialpad’s cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings and contact center with the Salesforce Platform to create smarter workflows and empower sales and service teams to work more efficiently from a single client with AI at its core.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Dialpad is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000Er9oqUAB.

Integrated with both Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, Dialpad for Salesforce breaks down silos and creates connected customer journeys—with sales and service calls that live natively inside Salesforce, connected to deliver more engaging experiences and improve agent productivity. Key features and capabilities include:

Unified UCaaS + CCaaS: Dialpad for Salesforce natively integrates the power of Dialpad within Salesforce for more efficient and streamlined support, sales and communications.

Built-in AI across everything: Dialpad’s proprietary Voice Intelligence (Vi™) engine enables real-time voice data capture, transcription and sentiment analysis. Combined with Salesforce Einstein, Vi turns every interaction into actionable business insights.

Open platforms and native integrations: Extend, customize and unify virtual workplaces across all people and teams with a range of open APIs.

Built for the modern workforce: Empowering people and teams to be more efficient, effective and engaged from anywhere in the world, on any device — backed by a 100% uptime Enterprise SLA and modern split-cloud architecture.

“Over the past six months, Dialpad connected more than 1.5 million calls to Salesforce, reducing the amount of app-switching for agents while taking non-revenue generating tasks like note-taking out of their hands, giving them more flexibility than ever before,“ said Joe Manuele, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, Dialpad. “We are eager to continue building and innovating on the Salesforce Platform.”

Over the past 12 months, Dialpad has improved the Dialpad for Salesforce app with the additions of:

Dialpad Powerdialer for Salesforce : Allows sales managers to easily set up lists and enable agents to dial through these lists automatically without the time-consuming task of bringing up each individual record.

Salesforce High-Velocity Sales integration : Can improve agent productivity by allowing calls to be triggered from a cadence and marking call tasks as complete after the call.

Custom objects and logging integration : Links calls with custom objects, information unique to an organization or industry, while accurately logging against the account or contact record.

Connect Dialpad to Salesforce sandboxes : Establishes a Salesforce sandbox instance in Dialpad, enabling users to test Salesforce integration features in a trial environment before rolling out to a production instance.

Salesforce Omnichannel integration : Automatically updates an agent’s status when on a call.

“Having the Dialpad dialer inside Salesforce is huge,” said Anthony Guerrero, System Administrator, Los Angeles Pacific University. “We can text inside the dialer, and that’s really helping get all our employees working from that one pane of glass.”

“We are excited that Dialpad is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they empower sales and service teams with tools to create better relationships and increase revenue,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

