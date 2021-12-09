Dialpad Announces Dialpad for Good to Support Small Businesses, Underrepresented Founders and Nonprofit Organizations

The comprehensive program supports growing companies through product discounts and client advocacy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today introduced Dialpad for Good to help small businesses succeed. Dialpad for Good encompasses multiple resources, including Dialpad for Startups, Tech for Black Founders, and a new program dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations (NPO). The launch of Dialpad for Good broadens support of small businesses beyond technology startups and signifies the inclusion of more underrepresented founders. Furthermore, to increase awareness and build community, Dialpad for Good welcomes founders and employees to attend events led by the company’s Equity, Balance, and Belonging team.

“Dialpad’s mission and my personal philosophy are one and the same: Do the right thing. By unifying our Dialpad for Startups, Tech for Black Founders, and NPO initiatives under one banner of Dialpad for Good, we aim to serve as a diversified support system for growing companies,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “It is incredible to see the financial impact Dialpad has made for these businesses over the past year and is even more humbling to help communities of innovative entrepreneurs. We are honored to play a small role in helping small businesses like Beycome, Evident, Dogdrop and ​​CIVITAS — and so many others — succeed.”

Since its inception in 2020, Dialpad for Startups has supported 600 businesses through offering over $3,000,000 USD total savings on Dialpad to date. Dialpad is also proud to support Tech for Black Founders with more than $420,000 in Dialpad products and services offered to 84 businesses. Dialpad is committed to supporting the good work of mission-driven organizations by extending these savings to qualified NPOs working towards the betterment of social services, the environment, access to education, and more. Through Dialpad for Good programs, users receive ten free, lifelong seats of Dialpad Talk and Dialpad Meetings, as well as steep discounts on any additional seats needed as organizations grow.

In addition to Dialpad for Good, the company participates in Startup Stack and is dedicated to giving back to the community through its partnership with the Sacramento Kings. Over the course of Dialpad’s three-year jersey patch partnership with the Sacramento Kings, the two organizations will work together to co-develop meaningful community impact programming that empowers the next generation with technology, learning, and innovation in the Sacramento region. Together, Dialpad and the Sacramento Kings will donate over $1M of business communications services to local nonprofits in the Sacramento area to ensure the organizations have the tools they need for success.

Additional Resources

Social Networks:

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings, and the world’s most advanced AI-powered contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 7,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Collette White



collette.white@dialpad.com

415.604.0011