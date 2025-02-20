DIA Europe 2025 to Address EU Regulatory Reforms and How to Advance Global Healthcare Harmonization

Experts will explore AI-driven healthcare innovation and strategies to enhance patient engagement

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DIA--DIA, a global non-profit organization of life sciences professionals, will unite stakeholders from across Europe and the world to discuss increasing efficiencies in healthcare systems, the future of international collaboration, and recent changes to regulatory frameworks at DIA Europe 2025 from March 18-20 in Basel.

The continent's premier neutral healthcare conference, DIA Europe 2025 will host more than 300 speakers from over 150 organizations and present over 100 topics across 10 content tracks — including two, clinical trials innovation and global insights, that have been reworked from previous years to better reflect current needs and challenges. These discussions will shape policies that strengthen pharmaceutical development and patient care, with sessions examining environmental impact, regulatory digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical reforms under the new EU pharmaceutical legislation.

Representatives from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission, national competent authorities, notified bodies, academia, health technology assessment bodies, patient advocacy groups, and over 200 industry organizations will also contribute perspectives on enhancing healthcare delivery across borders.

"If we are to bridge gaps, drive progress, and shape policies that improve patient outcomes, we must achieve harmonization among stakeholders from every sector of the healthcare ecosystem," said Ania Mitan, DIA's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI). "DIA Europe 2025 creates opportunities for that to happen by providing an environment where meaningful solutions emerge from diverse perspectives and shared expertise."

Two healthcare leaders will deliver keynote presentations on how technology and patient care intersect to streamline treatments. Dr. Peiling Yap, Chief Scientist at HealthAI, will share strategies for implementing responsible AI standards that promote equitable, sustainable healthcare solutions. Simon Rasalingham, CEO and Chairman of behold.ai, will demonstrate how emerging diagnostic technologies can transform patient outcomes through early detection and improved treatment pathways.

The conference's signature DIAmond sessions will address key developments in European healthcare policy. During the EU Regulatory Town Hall, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA, will join María Jesús Lamas Díaz, Executive Director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS), and Steffen Thirstrup, the EMA's Chief Medical Officer, for in-depth discussions on EU policy changes. Additional sessions will feature speakers from Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, GSK, MSD, Roche, Sanofi, and Novartis, among others, and focus on frameworks for the global digitalization of medicine regulation, establishing sustainability standards, strengthening patient engagement practices, and advancing European healthcare initiatives.

DIA Europe 2025 will also introduce targeted programs to drive innovation and inclusion in healthcare. A startup accelerator on March 18 will connect emerging companies with regulatory authorities to accelerate development pathways. Interactive DIAlogue sessions will explore sustainable partnerships and develop strategies for including underserved populations in clinical trials.

