DGP Expands Partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders to Deliver Advanced Wireless Connectivity

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DGP, a leading provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions and a key component of AFL Wireless Services, is excited to announce the continuation and expansion of its partnership with Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. As an official partner and as the DAS provider for Allegiant Stadium, DGP will continue to deliver unparalleled wireless connectivity that enhances the fan experience during Raiders games, concerts and major events.

DGP first partnered with Allegiant Stadium in 2019, when it was selected to design, install and maintain the stadium’s advanced venue-owned DAS network. Over the past decade, this partnership has thrived, with DGP’s system consistently providing seamless mobile connectivity for millions of fans and visitors. Whether it’s cheering for the Raiders, attending concerts by world-renowned artists, or participating in large-scale events, Allegiant Stadium guests enjoy uninterrupted mobile coverage throughout the venue, thanks to DGP’s technology.

Seneca Mullins, President of AFL US Services, praised the longstanding collaboration: “DGP’s relationship with Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders has set the gold standard for wireless connectivity in stadiums as evidence by the DAS performance earlier this year in the biggest game of the year. DGP’s DAS solutions have consistently delivered exceptional performance, even as fan expectations and mobile data demands have grown. This partnership reflects the strength and commitment of AFL Wireless Services to keep Allegiant Stadium at the forefront of innovation.”

DGP’s state-of-the-art DAS infrastructure provides Allegiant Stadium with powerful and reliable wireless coverage throughout every corner of the venue. Fans can stay connected, share their favorite moments, stream live content and make mobile payments with ease, even in crowded conditions. DGP’s DAS system is designed to scale with future demands, ensuring the stadium remains a leader in wireless technology for years to come.

AFL Wireless Services serves as the unified brand combining the expertise of DAS Group Professionals (DGP), Optical Telecom Solutions (OTS), and Beam Wireless (BEAM)—three industry leaders in in-building wireless solutions. This integrated approach fosters close collaboration with venue owners and carriers, delivering solutions uniquely tailored to each project’s needs. Whether providing Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) or other wireless infrastructure, the focus remains on open communication and partnership with stakeholders to deliver seamless, high-performance connectivity that enhances the user experience. Supported by AFL’s global telecommunications manufacturing capabilities, AFL Wireless Services offers end-to-end services, from design and engineering to installation and maintenance. This turnkey model empowers venue owners to maximize infrastructure value while ensuring carriers benefit from reliable, scalable connectivity optimized for network efficiency.

Matt Pasco, Vice President of Technology for the Raiders, shared his enthusiasm for the continued partnership: “President and CEO Steve Dutto and the entire DGP team have been trusted partners to us since 2019. Their DAS solutions has proven to be integral to the success of Allegiant Stadium’s operations. Their venue-owned DAS model is particularly beneficial, allowing the stadium to maintain control and flexibility over our network while ensuring top-tier wireless performance. Their expertise and dedication have been a key part of creating a memorable fan experience. We’re proud to have them as our official DAS partner, and excited to expand this relationship to ensure our fans can enjoy seamless connectivity at every event.”

The DAS system not only meets the current demands of mobile connectivity but also ensures Allegiant Stadium is prepared for the evolving needs of both fans and stadium operations. DGP will continue to maintain and optimize the system, making sure Allegiant Stadium remains a technology leader in the sports and entertainment industry.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

For more information, visit AFL Wireless.

About DGP

DGP, a cornerstone of AFL Wireless Services, specializes in delivering industry-leading Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) that provide robust, reliable wireless coverage in large venues. With a proven track record across some of the most iconic stadiums and entertainment centers in the country, DGP is trusted to deliver seamless wireless performance that not only elevates the fan experience but also empowers venue operations. Our expertise ensures uninterrupted connectivity in even the most demanding environments, making DGP the go-to partner for venues looking to enhance both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit DGPWireless.

About Allegiant Stadium

Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift, and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the Concacaf Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Renewable Energy, and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on Twitter and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.

