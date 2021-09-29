Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Covered in Manitoba for Young People With Type 1 Diabetes

Dexcom CGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications compared to fingerstick monitoring.3

BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), is happy to share that people with type 1 diabetes who are 25 years of age or under may now be eligible for provincial coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System through Manitoba Health and Seniors Care.





Manitoba joins British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon and Quebec in offering public coverage of CGM systems under provincial health plans. The Non-Insured Health Benefits Program also recently announced coverage for First Nations and Inuit children. With expanded public coverage for CGM, more people can access this technology which has become a new standard of care, helping them to manage a life-long chronic illness.

“We are so pleased to see more and more provinces demonstrating their commitment to improving the health of people with diabetes. We know that when diabetes management is made easier through real-time CGM and data-sharing, the person living with diabetes and their entire circle of care can benefit,” says Laura Endres, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to send glucose levels continuously and wirelessly to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks† or scanning. The Dexcom G6 provides users with real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, and can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia — giving them time to take appropriate action before it occurs. With the use of the Dexcom Follow App‡, parents and caregivers can also access their loved one’s glucose levels remotely and be alerted if they are going out of their target glucose range. As part of the Manitoba Health coverage program, users will now be able to order and pick up their Dexcom CGM supplies through their local pharmacy.

“I’m thrilled to hear the news of the improved coverage for continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for young people in the province,” says Dr. Jennifer Yamamoto, Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba’s Department of Internal Medicine. “This investment is an important step forward in improving access to these innovative diabetes devices. I look forward to the continued work by the provincial government to ensure that all people living with diabetes in Manitoba can access these life-changing technologies.”

Earlier this month, the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines review committee updated its recommendations for glucose monitoring, stating that real-time CGM (rtCGM), like the Dexcom G6, should be used by individuals with type 1 diabetes treated with basal-bolus insulin injections or an insulin pump in order to reduce A1C and increase time in range, reduce duration and incidence of hypoglycemia and, in adults, improve quality of life.4

For more information about the coverage criteria for Manitoba Health, please visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage or this FAQ on Manitoba Health’s website.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility

‡ Following requires the Dexcom Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App or Receiver before making diabetes treatment decisions.

References

1 Beck RW, Riddlesworth T, Ruedy K, et al. Effect of continuous glucose monitoring on glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes using insulin injections: The DIAMOND randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2017;317(4):371-8.

2 Welsh JB, Gao P, Derdzinski M, et al. Accuracy, Utilization, and Effectiveness Comparisons of Different Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Diabetes Technol Ther 2019;21(3):128-32.

3 Roze S, Isitt J, Smith-Palmer J, Lynch P. Evaluation of the Long-Term Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor Versus Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose in People with Type 1 Diabetes in Canada. Poster presentation presented at: 2020 Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics; October 27, 2020.

4 Cheng AYY, Feig DS, Ho J, et al. Blood glucose monitoring in adults and children with diabetes: update 2021. Canadian Journal of Diabetes. 2021;45(7):580-587.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Alena Atkinson, 705.206.9991



Veritas Communications



atkinson@veritasinc.com