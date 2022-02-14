Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Brice Bobzien, Vice President, Finance will present on behalf of the company at the SVB Leerink 11 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00pm (EST).

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00pm (EST). Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present on behalf of the company at the Citi 2022 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools and HCIT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:15am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

