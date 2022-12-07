DeWayne Anderson Joins Newfront as DE&I Program Manager

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newfront, the modern insurance brokerage platform, today announced DeWayne Anderson, M.Ed, as its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Program Manager. Anderson is the company’s first DE&I program manager, solidifying its ongoing commitment to creating and retaining an inclusive environment for all prospective and current employees.





As DE&I Program Manager, Anderson will lead Newfront’s diversity, equity and inclusion council and support the company’s seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and related programming. Newfront’s slate of ERGs include NewHER, NextGen, BLACKfront, CARES, HOLA, Amplify, and emerge, all of which provide support and community for employees regardless of race, gender, age, disability status, and more. Newfront initiated these programs in 2019.

“The driving factor for me to join the team is the culture here,” Anderson said. “I know Newfront firmly believes in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and it is important to me that my employer’s beliefs match my own. Historically, I haven’t been able to authentically be myself at work and had to code-switch to meet a standard. Belongingness came across strongly in the company values and that’s what I was looking for.”

Anderson’s primary goal is to elevate Newfront’s DE&I approach even further, continuing to build an environment where all team members feel they can be unapologetically and authentically themselves and employees completely emerge themselves. Anderson will also focus on attracting more employees who hold marginalized identities, making Newfront one of the premier places to work for underrepresented communities.

“DeWayne brings a breadth of experience in leading diversity programs and it’s clear that he lives and breathes DE&I,” said Paige Maisonet, Head of People at Newfront. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to Newfront and I am confident he will make an impact on our company and the industry as a whole. I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Before joining Newfront, Anderson served as an Assistant Director at the University of South Florida’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. During his time there, Anderson started seven ERGs, developed a Diversity & Inclusion Summit with more than 150 attendees, and initiated multiple community partnerships. Anderson has also worked at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of North Florida, and Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

“DE&I is not just a job for me, but it’s in me. It’s something I dedicate my life to,” Anderson said. “My experiences creating councils and being heavily involved in DE&I work has prepared me for this role and given me the tools to be successful.”

