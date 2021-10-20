Home Business Wire Developing Telecoms: A Green Road to a Greener Future: MTN at BWS...
Business Wire

Developing Telecoms: A Green Road to a Greener Future: MTN at BWS 2021

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Developing Telecoms reported that lowering carbon emissions has become an increasing priority for the largest players in the telecoms sector due to the role that ICT can play in helping other industries decarbonizes.

At the Better World Summit for Green ICT held at Huawei’s Innovation Lab in Dubai, various speakers explored how the ICT industry will be able to facilitate a greener society – and why this was particularly important in emerging markets regions, including Africa.

MTN Group executive, Chief Procurement Officer Dirk Karl took the stage to discuss how operators had a role to play in emerging markets. Karl described this beyond simply the purpose of business – operators have responsibility to enable everyone the benefits of a modern, connected life, and MTN is still deploying and densifying networks in Africa.

“Our work is not just about flourishing the business – it has a purpose, and this was proven under COVID, of being system-relevant to our wider economies in order to connect societies so that we can serve them in the future”, said Karl. “However, for business to flourish in the future, you need to do something about the health of those communities and the health of that ecosystem. Everyone deserves the benefit of a digital life.”

Climate change is a bigger threat to emerging markets, and Africa is at a greater risk than most other markets in the fight against poverty. Karl noted that while green technology – such as intelligent batteries, passive cabinets that do not require air conditioning – were indeed helpful, they were part of the equation as they could help realize a carbon emissions reduction. It is also necessary to invest heavily in renewable energy to achieve MTN’s climate goals.

About Developing Telecoms

Developing Telecoms is the leading online news portal for telecoms in emerging markets, delivering telecommunications news and information for senior management and decision makers at network operators, governments and end users. Developing Telecoms receives 2.2 million yearly page views and gets over 760,000 yearly online visitors. Its weekly emerging markets newsletter has over 50,000 subscribers. Developing Telecoms publishes a range of special reports about telecoms in emerging markets spanning topics including Cybersecurity, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities and Last Mile Connectivity.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alec Barton

+44 7799 417751

alec@developingtelecoms.com

Articoli correlati

Verimatrix Announces Third Quarter 2021 Revenue

Business Wire Business Wire -
Solid progress in the transition toward recurring subscription and SaaS model $15.7 million revenue in Q3 2021 Core software revenue slightly...
Continua a leggere

Atlantic Broadband Drives Massive Growth With a 10G Intelligent Access EDGE XGS Network and Wins the 2021 Calix Innovations in Network Engineering Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Atlantic Broadband leverages the Calix AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node and AXOS DPx software connector to rapidly replace coaxial-cable...
Continua a leggere

RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for Seventh Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GartnerMQ--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Verimatrix Announces Third Quarter 2021 Revenue

Business Wire