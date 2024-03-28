Details of “SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024” Showcase Program Announced

Bringing Together Future Technologies; Popular Artist yama to Produce Theme Song

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 is an international event designed to spark innovation from Tokyo, with the aim of addressing challenges common to cities worldwide and presenting urban models to the global community. The event comprises three programs to be held in the same period: the “City Leaders Program,” attended by leaders from cities from all five continents; the “Global Startup Program,” one of the largest startup events in Asia; and the “Showcase Program,” which is aimed at presenting future urban models to the world.

Venues of the Showcase Program

National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation



April 27 (Saturday) to May 26 (Sunday)

Symbol Promenade Park



May 12 (Sunday) to May 26 (Sunday)

Umi-no-Mori area



May 12 (Sunday) to May 21 (Tuesday)

Ariake Arena



May 17 (Friday) to May 21 (Tuesday)

Content *As of March 8



The Showcase Program will introduce the latest technologies in various genres, including “Tech,” “Mobility,” “Food,” and “Activity.” By allowing visitors to experience initiatives related to their lifestyle, the program aims to encourage them to take the first step toward a sustainable future with actions that can be easily incorporated into their lives.

1. Tech



At Ariake Arena, visitors can experience future technologies such as a simulated experience of the Space Elevator and demonstration displays featuring a robot that people can ride and control. In the Umi-no-Mori area, various initiatives, including projects promoted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government towards practical applications of the latest technologies, will be showcased.

2. Mobility



Visitors can select and test-ride their preferred mode of mobility at Symbol Promenade Park. Demonstrations of a flying vehicle will take place at Ariake Arena, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, and the Umi-no-Mori area.

3. Food



At Symbol Promenade Park, visitors can indulge in cuisine, which is not only delicious but is also friendly to our planet. Over 20 food trucks and food booths will be available, offering an eco-friendly menu that includes plant-based meat dishes and vegan ice cream.



At the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, there will be content available for visitors to learn and contemplate about the future of food.

4. Activity



Workshops will be held at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, allowing children to learn about the invention process and sustainable food ingredients. At Symbol Promenade Park, visitors can experience sports which anyone can enjoy regardless of age, gender, or disability.

