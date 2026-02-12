Destiny Tech100 Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and New Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE: DXYZ) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The fund reported a net asset value (NAV) of $19.97 per share of common stock, up 76% from $11.37 per share at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and up 210% from $6.44 per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, Destiny Tech100's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $434.0 million, including short-term investments. The Fund maintains positions in a variety of privately-held technology companies.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2025, the Fund continued to actively deploy capital. As of February 6, 2026, it fully closed three additional investments representing approximately $127.0 million in added portfolio exposure in Anthropic, CHAOS Industries, and Hermeus Corporation, the former two of which the Fund has exposure to through single-security special purpose vehicles that it acquired.

“Destiny Tech100 was created to unlock access to the world’s most ambitious private companies, and we’re delivering on this vision at scale,” said CEO Sohail Prasad. “We intend to keep expanding access company by company, investment by investment, as our momentum and reach compound.”

Additional Information

For more information about the Tech100 fund, Destiny XYZ Inc., the Fund’s parent company, has made extensive resources available on its website. Prospective investors and the general public are encouraged to visit www.destiny.xyz/tech100 (in the Literature section) to receive the Fund’s most recent annual report and other important information.

About Destiny Tech100

Destiny Tech100 (“DXYZ” and “Tech100”), is a publicly-listed registered closed-end fund that intends to invest in a portfolio of 100 of the top venture-backed private technology companies, providing everyday investors access to many of the world’s most exciting private businesses.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DXYZ.” For a comprehensive list of holdings, visit the fund website at www.destiny.xyz/tech100.

