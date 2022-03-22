Despite “The Great Return,” Alignable Reaffirms Its 100% Remote Status

No. 1 Small Business Network Doubling Workforce Searches For Employees Who Prefer Working From Home

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While many other tech companies are participating in “The Great Return” by requiring employees to work in an office again, Alignable.com has just restated its pledge to remain fully remote. Alignable is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Soon after the pandemic began, Alignable became a remote-only company, hiring employees who no longer needed to live within commuting distance of its Boston headquarters. Now employees work virtually from anywhere: Florida, Texas, Washington, Arizona, California, Vermont, and New York.

“New York City’s Mayor Adams, President Biden, and many CEOs have requested that workers return to downtown offices ignoring employees who’ve conveyed they’d rather work from home,” said Alignable’s Co-Founder and CEO Eric Groves. “But ignoring those employees is the wrong move and shows outdated thinking. Being a remote-only business offers our employees unlimited, more affordable living options, and renders 2-to-3-hour daily commutes obsolete, giving Alignable employees more of their lives back.”

On top of that, many Alignable staffers save thousands annually on commuting expenses: parking, gas, monthly train tickets, subway fares, etc. Given spiking gas prices, they stand to save even more in the months ahead.

So, any employees at “Great Return” companies who are hoping to forgo “The Not-So-Great Return” should review Alignable’s open positions and apply if one looks like a good fit.

Alignable has 11 rewarding job openings currently, including multiple Software Engineering and Manager roles in its rapidly growing engineering department. Other teams are looking for a Growth Marketing Manager, a Lead Product Manager, a Customer Success Advocate, a Member Success Manager and more.

To read about all of these opportunities, visit Alignable’s jobs page.

About Alignable

Alignable.com is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. With 7 million+ members across 35,000+ local communities, Alignable is the network where small business owners drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice. Alignable has been honored with several awards, including B2SMB’s 2021 Business Of The Year, and the SaaS Awards’ Best Small Business Product of 2021.

