Despegar.Com to Host Investor Day on June 14, 2022 in New York

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day (“Despegar Day”) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in New York, NY.

This event will be held for equity analysts and institutional investors and will feature presentations by Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer, Alberto López Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Company’s leadership team.

On June 14, in-person registration will start at 1:30 pm and presentations will begin at 2:00 pm. The event will be followed by a reception. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees.

The webcast of the Investor Day is open to all members of the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, June 7, 2022. To register, please email your name, title and company affiliation to Cinthya Werner at cinthya@inspirgroup.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registrants.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar today is comprised of a consolidated Group that includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella and Koin, (the Company’s fintech business) in turn becoming one of the most relevant companies in the region and able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers.

Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

Contacts

Analyst and Investors

Natalia Nirenberg



Investor Relations



Phone: (+54 911) 2668-4490



E-mail: natalia.nirenberg@despegar.com