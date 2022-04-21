Home Business Wire Despegar.Com to Host Investor Day on June 14, 2022 in New York
Business Wire

Despegar.Com to Host Investor Day on June 14, 2022 in New York

di Business Wire

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day (“Despegar Day”) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in New York, NY.

This event will be held for equity analysts and institutional investors and will feature presentations by Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer, Alberto López Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Company’s leadership team.

On June 14, in-person registration will start at 1:30 pm and presentations will begin at 2:00 pm. The event will be followed by a reception. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees.

The webcast of the Investor Day is open to all members of the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, June 7, 2022. To register, please email your name, title and company affiliation to Cinthya Werner at cinthya@inspirgroup.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registrants.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar today is comprised of a consolidated Group that includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella and Koin, (the Company’s fintech business) in turn becoming one of the most relevant companies in the region and able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers.

Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

Contacts

Analyst and Investors
Natalia Nirenberg

Investor Relations

Phone: (+54 911) 2668-4490

E-mail: natalia.nirenberg@despegar.com

Articoli correlati

Owlet to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will release its first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on May...
Continua a leggere

Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: L’App Marketplace di Aircall raggiunge 100 integrazioni

Business Wire