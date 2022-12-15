Desmos Math 6–8 Receives Perfect Scores From EdReports

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
All-green rating celebrated on the heels of acquisition of Desmos curriculum and lesson-building platform, Desmos Classroom, by Amplify

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced today that EdReports, the independent, nonprofit curriculum reviewer, awarded Desmos Math 6–8 perfect scores and an all-green rating for grades six through eight. Green ratings mean that materials met expectations for standards alignment and other indicators of quality, such as design and usability, after undergoing EdReports’ rigorous, educator-led reviews of curriculum programs.

Already beloved by a passionate teacher base, Desmos Math 6–8 became part of the Amplify suite of high-quality instructional programs last spring. With a focus on helping teachers celebrate student brilliance, build flexible mathematical understanding, and create the conditions for every student to be successful, the interactive lessons are standards-aligned, easy-to-use, and fully customizable by educators.

Students are presented with fun and delightful situations that spark curiosity, offer a variety of entry points into the content, and place student thinking and collaboration at the center of learning. Based on IM 6–8 Math™ by Illustrative Mathematics and Open Up Resources, Desmos Math 6–8 combines the best math content and technology to offer learning experiences that are intuitive, memorable, and effective.

​​”We have created a program that celebrates the best qualities of teachers and technology, using both to help students explore mathematics in depth,” said Eric Berger, senior vice president of Desmos Classroom at Amplify. “Our hope is that this distinction from EdReports allows us to bring this next-generation math program to even more teachers and students.”

About Amplify and Desmos Classroom

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. In June 2022, Desmos split into two entities: “Desmos Studio,” a Public Benefit Corporation that builds and supports the Desmos Calculators, and “Desmos Classroom,” the team and technology behind Desmos Math 6-8. Together Amplify and Desmos Classroom are building a comprehensive core math curriculum called Amplify Desmos Math that will build off of Desmos Math 6–8 and be available for pilot and review in Fall 2023. Today, Amplify and Desmos Classroom serve more than 18 million students in all 50 states. For more information about Desmos Math 6-8, visit amplify.com/desmosmath. For more information about the in-development Amplify Desmos Math, visit amplify.com/math.

Contacts

Kristine Frech; kfrech@amplify.com

