DesignCon Returns to Santa Clara with More Than 100 Educational Sessions and 120+ Industry Leading Exhibits

Silicon Valley’s leading Design Engineer event is set to bring together thousands of engineers, across the chip, board and systems design industries spanning the $1.5 Tn global engineering and design market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DesignCon, the nation’s must-attend event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announces registration for the Jan. 31- Feb. 2 event at the Santa Clara Convention Center is now live. The 2023 expo will host technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, 120+ exhibits and present some of the industry’s most influential companies, including host sponsor Amphenol and others such as Cadence, Keysight, Molex, Mouser, Samtec, and TE Connectivity.

DesignCon, the premier high-speed communications and system design conference and exposition, will host three days of deeply technical conference opening and two days of exhibition. All conference passholders will have access to 14 tracks of education created by engineers, with more than 100 sessions curated by the 97-person Technical Program Committee, which are expertly reviewed by the advising panel of engineers each year to meet the needs of the ever-evolving industry.

“We could not be prouder to facilitate an outlet where learning is at the forefront for this high-powered industry, offering industry-critical engineering education in the heart of electronics innovation — Silicon Valley,” says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director of DesignCon. “It is rewarding to connect the industry’s leading professionals with DesignCon as the live hub to showcase creativity and ingenuity that the design engineering trade is bringing to new heights.”

The global engineering and design market is projected to grow to $1.5 Tn by 2023. DesignCon aims to address the main contributors to this market, such as the projected growth of global 5G technology market to $700 B; expected $1.3 Tn value of Internet of Things (IoT) over the next three years; the $519.65 B size of the electronic components market by this coming year; and other areas of growth such as autonomous driving, cables and connectors, EDA software, printed circuit boards, and test and measurement.

DesignCon will also host Drive World for the third year to help advance the automotive sector with access to technical education on automotive electronics and intelligence alongside design engineering content. With the automotive artificial intelligence market projected to grow over 30% from 2021-2026 and expected to reach USD 16.2 Billion in 2026, Drive World’s educational offerings on automotive technology are a must-attend for electrical and mechanical engineers looking help accelerate the path to autonomous driving.

Five webinars will also be available on DesignCon’s digital platform prior to the in-person event for all registered attendees. These webinars, as well as select sessions recorded at the live event, will be available for viewing on the Smart Event platform through the end of February. The digital platform also provides the opportunity to research suppliers and products and network before and after attending DesignCon in Santa Clara, CA.

DesignCon’s “Engineer of the Year” Award will also be given during the DesignCon event. The award seeks to recognize the best of the best in engineering and new product advancements at the chip, board, or system level. The award winner is selected based on his or her leadership, creativity, and out-of-the-box thinking brought to designing and testing of chips, boards, and systems, with particular attention paid to areas of signal and power integrity. Voting for the 2023 Engineer of the Year Award open December 23, at https://forms.gle/sCYyBL5GwjBgpg1c8.

Registration is now open for all attendees, visit www.designcon.com to get a pass.

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world’s premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry’s leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com. The health & safety of the DesignCon community remains a top priority. Health and safety information can be found on DesignCon’s website and will be updated as venue and local protocols advance. Connect with DesignCon and join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts

Jordan Douglas



Informa Markets Engineering

pr.ime@informa.com