DesignCon 2022 Locks in High-Caliber Keynote Speaker Lineup for April Event: AI Lead at Google, Consultant for Hyperloop and NASA, and Chair of Nanotechnology at UC Santa Barbara

Esteemed industry experts to explore the convergence of photonic and electronic ICs, AI and ML learnings from a developer’s perspective, and the first quadrillion dollar industry: space tech.

Amphenol makes its debut as DesignCon’s new host sponsor.

Attendee registration is live; secure a pass here.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DesignCon, the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, today announced the event’s return to Santa Clara, CA, with an esteemed keynote lineup leading the way for the 2022 edition of the conference and exhibition. Slated for April 5 through 7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, the must-attend event secured the most sought-after experts to headline the conference and arm attendees with in-depth analysis of the emergent technologies impacting design engineers and software developers. Held in the heart of electronics innovation, DesignCon facilitates industry connection and propels the industry forward through three days of technical and forward-looking education, exhibits, and networking.

This year’s keynote speakers represent the world’s most influential institutions. They are responsible for fueling the adoption and continued refinement of advanced technologies that accelerate the sophistication of design engineer practices. DesignCon 2022 keynote speakers include:

John Bowers , Fred Kavli Chair of Nanotechnology, University of California, Santa Barbara

, Fred Kavli Chair of Nanotechnology, University of California, Santa Barbara Laurence Moroney , Artificial Intelligence Lead, Google

, Artificial Intelligence Lead, Google José Morey, Consultant for NASA, IBM, Hyperloop Transportation, and Liberty BioSecurity Health and Technology Speaker, Medical Consultant

For more than 27 years, DesignCon has served as a one-stop-shop for peer-to-peer connection and industry education, providing a platform to garner solutions to real-world challenges and meet with the most coveted companies in the semiconductor and design engineering space. The annual event’s robust expo hall provides an ideal platform for quality deal-making. Ninety percent of attendees recommend, specify, or make the final buying decision at the show and 75% of attendees seek solutions for an active project or one planned within the next 12 months, thus facilitating new designs and business relationships that advance the industry.

With the 2022 edition, DesignCon welcomes industry influencer Amphenol as the new host sponsor. In addition to Amphenol’s presence on the expo floor, Keysight Technologies, Luxshare-Ict; Mentor, a Siemens business; Rohde & Schwarz; Samtec; Teledyne LeCroy, among others, are confirmed to exhibit and bring their leading design and development engineers and executive engineering management, each of which is inspiring the next breakthrough innovations.

“We could not be more excited to share what this year’s edition of DesignCon has in store for the design engineering community, from our world-class keynote lineup to the expanded focus on IoT and automotive electronics and intelligence education,” said Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, DesignCon. “Year-after-year, DesignCon serves as a launchpad for innovation and industry progression, with networking opportunities and education reflecting trends and providing solutions to the challenges our community faces daily. Artificial intelligence/machine learning, 5G and 6G, automotive electronics, and space tech are among the emergent and sophisticated technologies that pose immense opportunity but still require polishing for widespread adoption – We are proud to bring together the industry’s most prominent experts in these fields, and more, for our community to learn from and connect with. We’re gearing up for an exciting event and look forward to sharing more details over the next few weeks.”

Full details on this year’s keynote addresses, which are open to all attendees, can be found below:

Tuesday, April 5

Progress Enabled: The Convergence of Photonic & Electronic ICs



John Bowers, Fred Kavli Chair of Nanotechnology, University of California, Santa Barbara

In his keynote presentation, Bowers will address the advancements that will drive the future direction of the data center and put silicon photonics at the heart of this push. Silicon photonics is advancing rapidly in performance and capability with multiple fabrication facilities and foundries having advanced passive and active devices, including modulators, photodetectors, and lasers. Integration of photonics with electronics has been key to increasing the speed and aggregate bandwidth of silicon photonics-based assemblies, with multiple approaches to achieving transceivers with capacities of 3.2 Tbps and higher. Progress in electronics has been rapid, with state-of-the-art chips including switches having tens of billions of transistors. However, the electronic system performance is often limited by the input/output (I/O) and the power required to drive connections at a speed of tens of Gbps. Fortunately, the convergence of progress in silicon photonics and electronics means that co-packaged silicon photonics and electronics enable the continued improvement of both fields and propel further innovation in both.

Wednesday, April 6

The Realities of AI & Machine Learning: Cut Through the Hype & Move to Production



Laurence Moroney, Artificial Intelligence Lead, Google

We’ve all heard about the potential of AI and machine learning. But the truth is a golden needle hidden in a massive haystack of hype. How do you know which is which? Moroney will cut through the hype in his keynote address, talking about what AI is and, more importantly, what it isn’t. Attendees will learn real-world applications from a developer’s perspective, how machine learning gives users a new programming paradigm that makes AI possible, and how to solve previously infeasible problems using minimal code.

Thursday, April 7

Space Tech: Present & Future



José Morey, Consultant for NASA, IBM, Hyperloop Transportation, and Liberty BioSecurity Health and Technology Speaker, Medical Consultant

Known as the first Intergalactic Doctor and a leader in innovation, Dr. Morey will dig into the technical and innovative details of our current and upcoming space tech, which represent the first quadrillion-dollar industry.

Visit www.DesignCon.com for the entire conference schedule and secure a pass to the 2022 event.

Press credentials are available for analysts, bloggers, and journalists actively reporting on the industry. Register for a pass here.

Connect with DesignCon on social and join the conversation: #DesignCon

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world’s premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry’s leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com. The health & safety of the DesignCon community remains a top priority. Health and safety information can be found on DesignCon’s website and will be updated as venue and local protocols advance.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts



Lauren Lloyd

PR & Communications Director



pr.ime@informa.com

310-266-4792

Jordan Douglas

PR & Communications Specialist



pr.ime@informa.com

503-536-5060