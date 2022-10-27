Design & Manufacturing Montréal Spotlights NGen CMO Stewart Cramer and FCCQ CEO and President Charles Milliard as Keynotes

Cramer and Milliard highlight Canada’s key role as a global leader in manufacturing.

MONTRÉAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engineering—Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal, Quebec’s premier manufacturing event featuring co-locates Automation Technology (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Expoplast, Pack Ex, and Powder & Bulk Solids under one roof, announces two specialized keynotes for the Nov. 9-10 show at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in Montréal, Québec.

Stewart Cramer, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), and Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the Fédération des Chambres de Commerce du Québec (FCCQ) are confirmed to keynote at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal. Both keynotes will focus on specialized industry verticals and how the future of Canadian manufacturing is evolving.

“Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal will showcase how Canadian manufacturing is flourishing as our speakers discuss what’s to come for the Canadian markets and possibilities to expand Canadian manufacturing on the global and North American stage,” says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director. ”With constant changes within manufacturing, Canada is an integral global leader in system integration, artificial intelligence (AI), packaging innovation, machine learning and automation amongst other specialties.”

Charles Milliard will welcome all registrants at Centre Stage on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. with his overview on the importance of manufacturing in Canada. As the FCCQ (Québec Chamber of Commerce) Québec represents over 45,000 companies in Québec, Milliard will dive deep into the economics of the industry and how manufacturing has become a cornerstone for the province on a national level.

Stewart Cramer will open the second day of the event focusing on The Transformation Imperative for Canadian Manufacturing, at Centre Stage on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. Cramer will analyze how the pandemic, rising inflation and ongoing international wars create disruption within the industry, forcing Canadian manufacturers to discover new opportunities within Industry 4.0 and the digital evolution as global leaders to increase revenue and exports.

Attendees and press may register on the Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal website to access all presentations, keynotes, and connect with more than 170 exhibitors, including AT Packaging, Centris Technologies, Elfe Plastik, Harpak-ULMA Packaging LLC, HIWIN Corporation, Ingeniu, Manufacture Scorpion Inc., Mecademic, Sugatsune Canada Inc., and Wipotec-OCS.

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com, and keep up to date with the latest Informa Markets engineering news on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts

Gabby McMillen Bailey



Informa Markets Engineering



pr.ime@informa.com