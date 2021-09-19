Home Business Wire DeSHAZO Acquires Proto Machine Works
DeSHAZO Acquires Proto Machine Works

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elevatedservice–DeSHAZO (www.deshazo.com) announced today that it had acquired Proto Machine Works, LLC (www.protomachineworks.com) located in Huntsville, AL. Proto Machine Works designs and manufactures custom industrial equipment to help customers solve their most complex production challenges. “DeSHAZO has had a close working relationship with Proto Machine Works over the past several years, and the capabilities of the company will fit in perfectly with DeSHAZO Automation’s industrial solutions and robotics operations. Manufacturers, distributors and related companies across the country continue to demand highly engineered and automated machinery to improve the efficiency and safety of their operations, and Proto Machine Works will help expand DeSHAZO’s industry leading custom equipment options,” said Guy K. Mitchell III, President and Chief Executive Officer of DeSHAZO. “Proto Machine Works brings an experienced and talented leadership group, and a highly skilled team of engineers and machine builders that will enable us to provide an expanded array of custom designed products and services to our industrial customer base.”

DeSHAZO is a leading original equipment manufacturer of industrial automation equipment and overhead cranes in the United States with over 20,000 industrial solutions in service in North America, South America and the Middle East. It also provides aftermarket services including parts, inspections, maintenance, repairs, and modernizations for overhead cranes and related material handling equipment.

