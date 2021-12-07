Descend into Hellfire in Underworld Action RPG Darkness Rises

Knights are Challenged to Journey into the Petrifying Labyrinth of the Abyss, Plus New Limited-Time Events Added

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DarknessRises–Nexon’s third-person action RPG, Darkness Rises, challenges all knights to enter the Labyrinth of the Abyss in its latest roguelike update. Available on iOS and Android, players test their individual powers and abilities as they hack their way through each fearsome stage and face off with indomitable bosses.





The Labyrinth of the Abyss adds a new layer of roguelike combat, and bold knights are summoned to embark on a solo mission to discover the hidden escape in the vast Underworld. Accepting the honorable mission, players must clear each devious stage in order to gain the powers needed to defeat the evil demonic presence that lurks in the labyrinth. Maps in the new update will also vary as they mutate between sessions.

Additional in-game events and rewards will be available for a limited time:

Magic Circle – Add a mystical aura to your character’s appearance, which includes buffs that boost your character’s strength in the Labyrinth of the Abyss

– Add a mystical aura to your character’s appearance, which includes buffs that boost your character’s strength in the Labyrinth of the Abyss Christmas Event – Players can retrieve limited-time Christmas costumes for their troop, and winter-themed decorations will also be available

Darkness Rises is available now on iOS or Android. For more information and the latest announcements, visit: https://dr.nexon.com.

Launched in 2018, Darkness Rises is a revolutionary, next-gen action RPG from Nexon that combines breathtaking graphics, state-of-the-art immersive gameplay and harrowing boss battles right in the palm of your hands. Featuring unique classes and beautifully rendered battles on iOS and Android, Darkness Rises has amassed over 23 million players, 35 million curated characters and 2.4 million completed quests since launch.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

