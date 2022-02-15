Home Business Wire DermTech to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. In conjunction with such release, the Company plans to host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (844) 467-7114 for domestic callers or (409) 231-2086 for international callers, using conference ID: 8994008. The live webinar for the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website at investors.DermTech.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

