Home Business Wire Denver International Taps LiveReach Media for Queue Management Services
Business Wire

Denver International Taps LiveReach Media for Queue Management Services

di Business Wire

Travelers can once again find wait times on www.flydenver.com

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the help of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, travelers at Denver International (DEN) can once again obtain real-time wait time information via www.flydenver.com. As travel begins to rebound from the pandemic, sharing real-time security information became a priority for DEN to help improve the passenger experience. As a result, DEN ultimately selected Silicon Valley startup, LiveReach Media (LRM) to provide this important service.

LRM crafted the industry’s first zero cabling queue management system which was implemented within a matter of weeks. The system is able to integrate into existing infrastructure and requires minimal changes without compromising performance, a critical requirement for DEN undergoing considerable remodeling and infrastructure improvement efforts.

LiveReach Media has quickly grown its airport deployment footprint and acquired customers such as the Houston Airport System and Philadelphia International Airport due to its comprehensive and disruptive offering.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected by DEN International as the airport has worked with previous queue management vendors before the pandemic. Their selection of LiveReach Media is a validation of our vision to provide the industry’s most scalable, performant, and comprehensive offering without overcharging or overcomplicating deployment for our airport partners” -Abhi Jain, Co-Founder.

About LiveReach Media

Trusted by large grocery chains, transportation hubs, and retail stores around the world, LiveReach Media’s comprehensive motion analytics and AI-based security platform helps venues operate more effectively, engage with their customers at scale, and create better and safer customer experiences. LiveReach Media is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with several offices globally.

Contacts

Leah Kopp

leah.kopp@livereachmedia.com

Articoli correlati

Intel Names Michelle Johnston Holthaus Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today announced that Executive Vice President (EVP) Michelle Johnston Holthaus will lead the company’s...
Continua a leggere

Nashville Biosciences and Illumina Announce Agreement to Establish Preeminent Clinico-Genomic Resource for Life Sciences Research & Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nashville Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), announced an agreement with Illumina,...
Continua a leggere

Rise Vision Helps Schools Use Digital Signage to Make Kindness the Norm ®

Business Wire Business Wire -
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rise Vision has released three new templates to help schools promote kindness on their digital signage. Schools...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Intel Names Michelle Johnston Holthaus Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing...

Business Wire