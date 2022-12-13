Denver-based Nymbl Science Wins Two National Awards Among Rapidly Growing Team and Strategy

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of the announcement of its successful close to a Series B funding round, Nymbl Science was selected as a 2022 UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Rising Star in the Consumer Wellness category. The Digital Health Awards honor outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare each year.

“This year’s incredible winners are mature digital-first companies contributing to reducing healthcare inefficiencies while bringing the latest in digital technologies to a sector that up until recently was considered a late adapter,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman, UCSF Health Hub.

Soon after, CB Insights named Nymbl Science to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022 from a pool of over 11,000 qualified entries. Winners in this year’s Digital Health 150 span 18 countries, across 5 continents.

“From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year’s Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year’s winners.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive these two coveted awards. Nymbl is a mission driven company, and these commendations acknowledge the importance and necessity of the path we’re on to improve quality of life for older adults,” said Ed Likovich, chief executive officer of Nymbl.

The Denver-based digital health tech start up is now focused on scaling the team to meet strategic growth plan goals in 2023. Two executives have been added to the team in recent months; Bart Deferme as VP of Product, and Rosie Davenport as VP of Marketing, as well as multiple new role openings across various departments.

Innovation is at the core of Nymbl’s product line. Nymbl’s early product has been recognized as the nation’s leader for scalable, digital fall prevention for older adults. Similarly, the company is planning to realize a bigger goal of ensuring older adults’ quality of life goals are met on a wider basis by introducing new solutions for increasing mobility. Nymbl is currently working on product expansion across multiple common and chronic conditions of aging to ensure older adults are able to access even more solutions from the comfort of their phone or tablet.

About Nymbl Science

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful, and cost saving for our partners and effective and engaging for older adults. Our scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. We believe it is necessary to empower older adults to increase confidence and the ability to fully participate in life, because aging is not less. Join us on our way to preventing 1 million falls. For more information, visit www.nymblscience.com.

