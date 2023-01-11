Dentulu and Pearl Partnership Brings Clinical AI to Teledentistry

The partnership between two “Best of Class” technologies will expand access to Pearl’s clinical AI solutions for consumers and dentists across Dentulu’s nationwide teledentistry network

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dentulu, the leading Teledentistry network and two-time Cellerant “Best of Class” Teledentistry Technology winner, has partnered with Pearl, the 2022 “Best of Class” AI Technology winner, to enable Dentulu’s Teledentists to achieve the highest level of diagnostic performance while elevating the patient experience with the most powerful AI-backed dental software on the market. Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the only clinical AI software with regulatory clearance as a patient-facing radiologic aid to dentists for detection of numerous dental conditions. Dentulu users will be able to apply the full range of Second Opinion® capabilities across the imagery they capture, upload, and store on Dentulu.

“Dentulu’s mission to provide transparent, innovative, and comprehensive care to our patients aligns with Pearl’s ongoing advancements and contributions within the dental industry, and we are proud to offer this technology to the thousands of patients and providers that utilize our platform across the nation,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “Second Opinion® was recently featured on TIME’s list of inventions that deliver groundbreaking impact on consumers and society as a whole, and falls perfectly in line with Dentulu’s mission to integrate the best of the best from the dental industry within its dental ecosystem.”

In 2022, Second Opinion® became the first-and-only chairside AI radiologic aid authorized by the FDA to read both bitewing and periapical x-rays of adult teeth in patients as young as 12 years old. Prior to this Pearl-Dentulu partnership, Pearl’s AI technology has only been available to brick-and-mortar dentists, who utilize its advanced capabilities in real-time as a patient-facing radiologic aid in the dental operatory.

“AI is a transformative dental technology not only because it elevates the standard of care, but also because it has the potential to democratize access to higher quality dentistry,” said Pearl CEO and founder, Ophir Tanz. “Our partnership with Dentulu represents an important step forward for dental care in the digital era, because together we are realizing that democratizing potential by bringing the benefits of AI beyond the dental office to any patient with an internet connection.”

Dentulu has established innovative marketing channels with companies like Walgreens and LG televisions to provide new ways for patients to experience Teledentistry and access to dental services. Patients can access Dentulu Teledentists on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, and even smart televisions, where they will be able to upload radiographs and intraoral pictures to receive virtual consultations and second opinions from licensed dentists. Dentists and care coordinators will now be able to leverage findings from Pearl’s Second Opinion® to validate their recommendations with patients. When patients are referred for an in-person evaluation at a local dental office, they can share the AI findings and be better prepared and educated on what to expect.

The two companies expect to launch their partnership in Q1 of 2023.

About Dentulu

Dentulu is a nationwide Teledentistry network helping provide innovative dental solutions to patients across the United States. They are the inventors of the MouthCam consumer intra-oral camera and operate the world’s most comprehensive HIPAA compliant Teledentistry platform. Dentulu is founded and backed by leading dental professionals and also provides a B2B ecosystem where it features the best dental companies on its professional provider marketplace. For more information or to partner with Dentulu, please visit https://www.dentulu.com

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. In 2022, its Second Opinion® AI software became the first-and-only real-time chairside pathology detection aid cleared by the FDA to help dentists detect multiple conditions in patient x-rays. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

Contacts

Dentulu

Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO



arash@dentulu.com

(888) 290-9300

Media Inquiries

Erik Arvidson



Matter Health for Pearl



Pearl@matternow.com