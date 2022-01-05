Dentsu Health Uplevels Creativity by Appointing Award-Winning Creative Collette Douaihy as Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dentsu–The award-winning creative executive Collette Douaihy, has been named Chief Creative Officer for dentsu health. In this role, Collette will be dedicated to inspiring agency partners and clients to think big, bravely, and boldly, in an ever-changing healthcare market.

Since launching in April 2021, dentsu health has expanded its global capabilities across dentsu’s key service lines of Creative, Media, and Customer Experience Management, through a hiring spree of top talent. Collette is the latest critical addition to this fast-growing team that is committed to raising the creative bar in healthcare marketing, especially in the pharma industry.

“Collette is an exemplar among creative officers. She has a passion for creating insightful and meaningful healthcare content that delivers better brand experiences.” said Matt McNally, Global President, dentsu health. “Over the years, she’s had the opportunity to develop award-winning creative campaigns that have helped solve serious health problems for patients and clients alike. Her breadth of experience contributes to her ability to differentiate products in crowded categories through smart positioning and unexpected creative.”

Collette joins dentsu health following her role as Chief Creative Officer of Evoke, where she partnered with senior clients to ensure that the company’s wide range of capabilities was equally grounded in creativity, innovation, and human empathy.

Prior to Evoke, Collette was the Executive Creative Director at Digitas Health, where she helped create first-of-a-kind, category-shaping work for a range of clients, including Shire, Gilead, Sanofi Pasteur, AbbVie and Jefferson Hospital.

