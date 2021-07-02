Dentons Partner David Masson Departs to Join eCommerce Solution Scalefast as Chief Legal Officer

Home Business Wire Dentons Partner David Masson Departs to Join eCommerce Solution Scalefast as Chief...
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After more than fifteen years leading the intellectual property practice at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, David Masson, 50, is departing to assume the role of Chief Legal Officer for international eCommerce technology provider, Scalefast. Masson has helped guide Scalefast’s rapid international growth as outside counsel for the past 10 years. He will report to Scalefast CEO, Nicolas Stehlé.


After starting his career at Rambaud Martel where he was appointed Partner in Intellectual Property in 2004, he joined Salans as a Partner in 2006 where he became Head of the European IP practice in 2009 and then Head of the French practice in 2015. The merger of Salans with Dentons enhanced Masson’s international bona fides leading notable patent litigations, in particular FRAND, to represent the biggest brands, with specific expertise in new technology, telecommunications, luxury goods, media, audiovisual, entertainment, music, life sciences and personal data protection.

He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Montpellier and has been a lecturer at Sciences Po since 2009.

About Scalefast

Scalefast empowers international enterprise brands to regain the control and flexibility they need to create an exceptional shopping experience. Scalefast is an end-to-end eCommerce solution that makes it fast and simple to launch into new global markets or jump-start brand growth with direct-to-consumer sales. Scalefast has prestigious clients in the luxury, cosmetics, consumer electronics and entertainment sectors.

For more information on Scalefast: www.scalefast.com

