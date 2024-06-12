Dentistry.One Adds Former Byte® Executive, Jodi Maggin, to Leadership Team

Newly Created Role of Vice President, Business Development, Advances Company’s Strategic Priority to Improve Patient Health through Virtual Dental Care Innovation

METUCHEN, N.J.–Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution introduced by MouthWatch, LLC, recently welcomed Jodi Maggin, former senior executive at Byte®, to the company's leadership team as Vice President, Business Development.









In her newly created role, Ms. Maggin will help drive company growth by developing business opportunities and strategic partnerships with individuals and organizations committed to improving patient health outcomes, including dental plans, employers, benefits brokers, and healthcare consumers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jodi to the team,” said Brant Herman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One. “Her proven track record of bringing virtual dental care to today’s patients aligns perfectly with our strategic priority of expanding access and improving health outcomes through Dentistry.One. We look forward to leveraging Jodi’s experience to accelerate the recognition of Dentistry.One as an integral part of a dental benefits portfolio or as a cost-effective standalone benefit.”

Recognizing the growing evidence connecting a healthy mouth with a healthy body and the access barriers often preventing dental care, MouthWatch introduced Dentistry.One in 2023. With a nationwide network of online dentists, personalized care coordination, oral health coaching, and benefits navigation to help patients more easily obtain care, Dentistry.One helps individuals prioritize their oral health.

“It is an honor to join Dentistry.One and contribute to the growth of an organization so passionately committed to improving oral health through innovative technology,” said Ms. Maggin. “A virtual care option is expected by many of today’s healthcare consumers, and vital for the over 70 million Americans living in dental provider shortage areas. I look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders who share a mutual interest in making dental care more accessible and convenient for everyone.”

Ms. Maggin previously served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Byte, an online platform offering a nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists who prescribe at-home treatment plans for invisible aligners. In this role, she created the Business-to-Business Group division, building strategic partnerships with employee and member-driven groups, including insurance carriers, insurance brokers, resellers, and other key alliances.

Prior to Byte, Ms. Maggin held leadership positions at several healthcare insurance organizations where she was responsible for building strategic relationships, driving sales, and developing business opportunities. Ms. Maggin earned her master’s degree from the University of Baltimore and her undergraduate degree from Towson University.

“50-70% of the U.S. population does not regularly see a dentist, which can affect a person’s overall health and wellness,” said Ms. Maggin. “I look forward to working with organizations and groups that recognize the importance of oral health and are looking to enhance their existing dental benefits offering or add an alternative oral health solution.”

Jodi can be reached at jodi@mouthwatch.com.

About MouthWatch, LLC

MouthWatch, LLC, is a leader in developing digital technology solutions that drive success for dental professionals, improve oral health care, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch is widely known for its intraoral cameras that help engage patients in treatment planning through high quality, affordable imaging technology, and its TeleDent software that provides practices and organizations with a teledentistry option to engage patients with providers remotely.

MouthWatch recently launched Dentistry.One, a virtual-first care network that addresses the expectations of today’s modern healthcare consumers, the need for greater efficiency in healthcare, and the proven connection between good oral health and total health. Dentistry.One features on-demand dental consultations, personalized care coordination, and oral health coaching for prioritizing oral health.

MouthWatch hardware and software is in use at over 40,000 practices, over 30 leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and over 100 dental schools. The company has been recognized three times in the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit mouthwatch.com or dentistry.one.

