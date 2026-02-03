DentalXChange Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Anisha Madan Named New Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DentalXChange, a leading provider of revenue cycle management for the dental industry, is thrilled to announce Anisha Madan as their new Chief Financial Officer. This strategic addition to the Executive Leadership Team reinforces DentalXChange’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in service to its clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Anisha brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology to DentalXChange. She was most recently CFO at Medquest Imaging, a leader in outpatient imaging and guided the company through organic growth, improved cash flow and a successful transaction. Her previous leadership as CFO at Emids, marked by transformative acquisitions and improved financial performance, exemplifies her skill in business partnership, fostering organizational efficiency and enabling growth.

“I’m excited to join DentalXChange at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to help drive sustainable growth and long-term value,” said Anisha Madan, CFO of DentalXChange.

“Anisha is a proven financial leader with deep experience scaling healthcare technology organizations,” said Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange. “Her strategic mindset, operational discipline, and collaborative leadership style make her a tremendous addition to our executive team as we continue to invest in innovation and long-term growth for our clients and partners.”

Anisha was recognized with the CFO of the Year Award, 2022 by the Nashville Business Journal. Her seasoned background at Change Healthcare and GE Healthcare reflect her comprehensive expertise. Anisha is a Nashville healthcare council fellow, class of 2022. She has an undergraduate degree in economics and accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. Outside of work, Anisha enjoys traveling the world and spending time with her husband and two children, ages 12 and 2.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to over 1,400 payers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Marci Sweet, VP of Marketing

Email: msweet@dentalxchange.com

Website: www.dentalxchange.com