DentalPlans.com Appoints John Pereira as Company President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DentalCare—DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, today announced John Pereira as the company’s new President.

“John brings more than 20 years of technology, innovation, and leadership experience to the company,” said Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. “His customer-centric focus and proven success in delivering operational excellence makes him the perfect fit to help the company continue to improve consumer access to quality, affordable dental care.”

Pereira will be responsible for leading the company’s business strategy and operations and charting the course for accelerated growth for dental savings plans – an affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance that provides plan members with 10-60% off on most dental procedures from a nationwide network of dentists.

“At DentalPlans.com, we’re committed to empowering people with the tools and information they need to access quality dental care,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer, DentalPlans.com. “I’m so excited to have John join the DentalPlans.com team, and look forward to working collaboratively with him to continue to drive that mission forward.”

Prior to joining DentalPlans.com, Pereira served as Chief Operating Officer for Lightstream Communications, a leading provider of cloud and networking technology solutions, and as Vice President of AncestryDNA, where he led all product, marketing, and operational activities. He has a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy, served as a Naval Officer, and earned a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

“I am so pleased to join a team that is driven by helping people lead healthier lives,” said Pereira. “With emerging technology and the web, we can break down traditional barriers and get dental savings plans in front of the people who truly need them and who may not be able to afford their oral health care otherwise.”

To learn more, visit DentalPlans.com.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Demandforce®, Jarvis Analytics, Lighthouse360®, Officite, Sesame Communications, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Exan, and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.HenryScheinOne.com

