Dental Monitoring Launches the Virtual Practice Platform for a Comprehensive, Life-Long Patient Experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dental Monitoring, the industry-leading company that pioneered the field of intelligent orthodontics, launches the Virtual Practice Platform for a comprehensive, life-long patient experience.





This groundbreaking Virtual Practice Platform is designed for doctors and patients to partner along the entire treatment journey through a suite of intelligent workflows and tools. By using the platform, doctors will be able to identify, engage, qualify, and convert leads, optimize treatment and monitor patients, as well as benefit from opportunities for new revenue streams.

Dental Monitoring is launching the Virtual Practice Platform as the increasing need for remote and intelligent care in the dental industry meets growing patient expectations. Through the platform, the SaaS company aims to spearhead widespread transformation for practices who seek to benefit from data management, streamlined communication and operational efficiency all under one workflow. Doctors will be able to safely address a variety of orthodontic patient cases and optimize operations, from chair time and lead engagement to post-treatment monetization.

“Through AI-powered clinical analysis, this platform also allows dental health professionals to monitor everything from hygiene, oral health and retention to critical tooth movements in braces and aligners treatments,” says Alexandra Van der Stap, Chief Growth Officer of the DM Labs.

“The Virtual Practice Platform transforms care by allowing for lifetime patient engagement as well as practice optimization,” says Philippe Salah, CEO of Dental Monitoring. “This innovation is a testament to our forward-thinking mindset led by an incredible team that I’m extremely proud of.”

About Dental Monitoring – www.dental-monitoring.com

Dental Monitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company has created the world’s first virtual practice platform in dentistry, protected by more than 200 patents, to address rapidly-evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, Dental Monitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, Dental Monitoring’s unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. Dental Monitoring employs more than 500 people across 18 countries and 9 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Dental Monitoring, Smilemate and Vision are products designed and manufactured by Dental Monitoring SAS, under the DentalMind® branding for Healthcare Professionals.

Contacts

Press contact: Charlotte Garzino – c.garzino@dental-monitoring.com