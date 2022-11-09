Denodo Adds to Executive Team with Key Appointments: Daniel Lender Joins as Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Welles as Chief Legal Officer

The company expands its executive ranks as accelerated worldwide growth propels it into the next growth phase

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataintegration—Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced two key additions to its executive team to help to guide Denodo through its next phase of growth: Daniel Lender as Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Welles as Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Lender and Mr. Welles will lead all of Denodo’s global financial and legal strategy and operations, reporting directly to Denodo’s Chief Executive Officer, Angel Viña.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel as our new CFO and Stephen as our new CLO,” said Angel Viña, CEO and Founder of Denodo. “Daniel brings extensive financial and operational experience in enterprise software to our executive team and Stephen adds his broad and deep expertise in legal matters. These two key appointments strengthen our executive team and will be a great asset to Denodo as we continue to grow our global business.”

Daniel Lender is the newest addition to Denodo’s executive leadership team and brings more than 30 years of enterprise software and financial markets experience to his role. Mr. Lender joins Denodo after a long tenure with QAD Inc., a leading provider of next generation manufacturing and supply chain management solutions in the cloud, where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Denodo at this stage,” said Daniel Lender. “With data growing at an exponential rate and multi-cloud platforms becoming the norm, I believe Denodo, with its unique and proprietary platform, is well positioned to continue its growth path and help its customers unlock value from their data. I look forward to working with the Denodo leadership team to help fuel Denodo’s next phase of growth.”

Stephen Welles brings more than 25 years of experience to his new position as Chief Legal Officer. He joined Denodo from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier legal advisor to technology, life sciences, and other growth enterprises worldwide, where he was a senior counsel. Before that, he was the senior vice president and general counsel at Oplink Communications, an optical networking equipment company with more than 3,000 employees worldwide.

“Denodo has a bright future and I am excited to be a part of the team,” said Stephen Welles. “Denodo’s mission to help enterprises become data-driven organizations is an important one, and it will continue to drive Denodo’s growth.”

Denodo was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for a third year in a row, and in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022 for a second year in a row. Denodo is the fastest growing vendor among the top 10 data integration vendors according to Gartner Market Share Analysis: Data Integration Software, Worldwide, 2021. Denodo also has been consistently receiving Customers’ Choice distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools report for the last two years, showcasing how positively Denodo customers perceive the value of the product, services and support offered by Denodo.

