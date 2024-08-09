Denmark Ecommerce Market Databook Report 2024: Gross Merchandise Value will Increase from $108.4 Billion in 2023 to Reach $142.6 Billion by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook – 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The E-commerce market in Denmark is expected to grow by 6.39% on annual basis to reach US$115.4 billion in 2024. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.45% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$108.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$142.6 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Denmark. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals – Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Denmark.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities. In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Denmark.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
- Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.
- Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate an Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2024 – 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$115.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$142.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Denmark
Scope
Denmark Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Denmark Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Denmark Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
-
Denmark Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Bilka
- Elgiganten
- Harald Nyborg
- T Hansen Gruppen
- Zalando
- HelloFresh
- Just Eat
- McDonald’s
- Too Good To Go
- Wolt Delivery
- Dantaxi
- Momondo
- Rejseplanen
- Taxa 4×35
- Tripadvisor
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Denmark User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Denmark Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Mobile
- Desktop
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Denmark Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Denmark Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gprhb8
