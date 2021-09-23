Denmark Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Data Centre Landscape 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report covers the Danish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box – Denmark Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark

Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Power Costs – in Euro per kWH

The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters

Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Danish Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024) The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market

Danish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Apple Data Centre

GlobalConnect Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5v6x7

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900