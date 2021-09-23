Home Business Wire Denmark Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Denmark Data Centre Landscape 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report covers the Danish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary Box – Denmark Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark
  • Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2020 to 2024)
  • Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2020 to 2024)
  • Danish Data Centre Power Costs – in Euro per kWH
  • The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters
  • Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
  • Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
  • Danish Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
  • The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market
  • Danish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple Data Centre
  • GlobalConnect Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5v6x7

