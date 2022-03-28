Denise Grodé Joins Cirrus Logic as Chief Human Resources Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that Denise Grodé has joined its executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for the company’s global Human Resources and Communications teams.

“With over 20 years of experience, Denise is an accomplished leader with a proven track record aligning human resources strategy with business objectives. She is uniquely qualified to help us further the HR programs required to attract, retain and manage the global talent we need to exceed our customer expectations and maximize our organizational effectiveness,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “Denise will also play an important role in fostering diversity and inclusion, developing our leaders and strengthening our world-class corporate culture.”

Denise joins Cirrus Logic from Centene Corporation where she served as the regional vice president, Global Talent Management, Employee Experience and Centene University. While there, she was instrumental in leading an enterprise-wide human resources transformation, developing a top-tier culture and ensuring employee experiences aligned with the company’s strategy. Prior to Centene, she served as vice president of Global Talent Management and Corporate Human Resources for Lennox International. She received an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration from Missouri State University.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Bill Schnell



Cirrus Logic Inc.



(512) 851-4084



bill.schnell@cirrus.com