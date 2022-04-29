Home Business Wire DemandScience Customers Speaking at Forrester B2B Summit North America 2022
DemandScience will present case study sessions with two of the world’s elite B2B technology organizations at one of the year’s most important B2B marketing and sales events

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABMDemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced it is a Platinum Sponsor of Forrester’s B2B Summit North America 2022, and will be presenting in-person customer case study sessions at the Summit with two of the world’s most recognized and successful technology companies.

Forrester’s B2B Summit, one of the most important events of the year for thousands of B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders, is taking place in-person and digitally from May 2–4, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

“We are proud to be sponsoring Forrester’s B2B Summit and enabling participants to hear first-hand from highly respected peers about how they leveraged DemandScience’s B2B data and solutions to power successful initiatives and achieve meaningful ROI,” said Chris Rack, Chief Revenue Officer of DemandScience.

Each session will be co-presented by Rack and the customer’s marketing leader responsible for the demand gen program:

Topic:    Identifying High-Propensity Buyers to Drive Opt-in Leads
Overview:   The presenters will demonstrate how identifying and creating high-propensity audience segments using technographic installation and intent data layering fueled their branded demand generation programs. This facilitated the growth of their ABM permission-based audience and accelerated ROI.
Date/Time:   Monday, May 2, 2022 from 1:25 pm – 1:55 pm central time, room 11AB
   
Topic:    Leveraging Predictive Insights to Accelerate Your ABM Strategy
Overview:   Attendees will learn how this world-renowned tech company increased ROI, speed through funnel, and ABM conversion rates across the board by using DemandScience’s intent engine on top of their core ABM lists to generate and prioritize leads. The presenters will illuminate how combining and analyzing multi-source intent data provides predictive B2B buyer insights that can be leveraged to deliver transformational results for marketers.
Date/Time:   Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 11:50 am – 12:20 pm central time, room 11AB

In-person attendees can meet with the DemandScience team at Booth #724 in the B2B Summit Marketplace to learn how they can partner with DemandScience to identify prospects, activate buyers, and convert opportunities with accurate B2B data.

Digital attendees can visit DemandScience’s portal on the B2B Summit’s digital platform by clicking here.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

Contacts

Media Contact: Derek Beckwith, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications, 617-331-3567, pr@demandscience.com

