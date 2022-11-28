Demand for Workhuman’s Employee Recognition Software Continues; Expands Dublin Headquarters and Announces New Board Member

The Company Appoints Tech industry Leader Vidya Peters to the Board

Gross revenues reached $876M in 2021, up 28% on the previous year; recorded billings of more than $1.1BN and $287M in net platform revenue

Workhuman will also invest €2.8M to expand Dublin headquarters by year-end 2023

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communitycelebrations—Workhuman®, the company revolutionizing how employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, today announced its 2021 revenues and billings, the appointment of a new board member, and the investment of €2.8M to expand its physical presence in its Ireland headquarters with a new state-of-the-art facility. The growth reflects a widespread movement among global enterprises to harness a culture of appreciation, which drove gross revenues in 2021 to reach more than $876M, up 28% from $682M in 2020.

In 2021, Workhuman recorded billings of more than $1.1 billion, along with $287M in net platform revenue. In addition, the company, which has nearly seven million people on its platform, processed more than 12 million billable awards (moments of recognition with a monetary value associated with them) in 2021 – a near-50% increase from the previous year.

“Workhuman is on an incredible trajectory, growing 28% year-over-year, as organizations continue to understand the impact that employee recognition can have on both their humans and their bottom line. Employees are worth more than any other tangible asset in the global economy. Between voluntary turnover and disengaged employees, organizations are battling a $1 trillion problem,” said Scott Dussault, Chief Financial Officer at Workhuman. “Workhuman’s employee recognition program can save enterprises millions in turnover costs, and our customers feel the positive impact of a culture of gratitude and appreciation on their bottom line. We’re proud of our growth and look forward to helping more organizations meet today’s biggest human capital challenges.”

Workhuman also announced that it has appointed to its board Vidya Peters, former Chief Operating Officer at Marqeta, a modern card-issuing platform. Previously, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at MuleSoft, acquired by Salesforce, and before that, she held various strategy and marketing roles at Intuit and Bain & Company. Peters brings a wealth of go-to-market and operating experience to the Workhuman board and will immediately replace Lorrie Norrington. She holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University, an MPA in Public Administration from Harvard University, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Peters was named one of the Most Influential Women in the payments industry by American Banker in 2022.

“We are very excited to add Vidya to the Workhuman board. Her deep expertise and experience with customer success building and managing operating efficiencies in the technology space make her a valuable addition to our board,” said Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley. “We would like to thank Lorrie for her many contributions that had a positive impact on the growth and success of the company.”

As part of its €2.8M investment in Dublin, Workhuman expanded its physical footprint by approximately 15,000 square feet with a brand-new facility. In addition to more physical space, the company revamped its in-office perks to prioritize its employees’ professional success, health, and emotional well-being and safety. These improvements include wellness, fitness, learning and development spaces, and more.

“After spending years at home during the pandemic, employees have never been more aware of what they expect from their work and workplace. They have new and increased expectations of their employers and workplaces — desiring a dramatically different and better experience than the one they left. Our new workplace goes far beyond the physical space into every aspect of the employee experience throughout the workday, tying together space, technology, behaviors, and amenities,” said Jess Klay, VP of Global Workplace Experience Design at Workhuman. “The new way of working is making the workplace a destination, not an office. We have created a space that supports our culture and strengthens our community.”

For more information on how Workhuman’s Social Recognition solution can help organizations meet today’s most significant human capital challenges, please visit www.workhuman.com/. If you are interested in joining the Workhuman team and helping bring humanity to the workplace, please visit to view open roles: www.workhuman.com/company/careers/.

About Workhuman:

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DE&I – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through Workhuman iQ™, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman employs 1,000 people who deploy solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.

