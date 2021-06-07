Home Business Wire Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 pm ET.

Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

Tom Morabito, VP, Investor Relations

470-607-5567

tom.morabito@deluxe.com

Cam Potts, VP, Communications

651-233-7735

cameron.potts@deluxe.com

