Deluxe Named A Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Award Recognizes the Company’s Commitment to Fostering an Equitable Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, has earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and has been named a 2022 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities.

Launched in 2015, the DEI is acknowledged today as one of the most robust disability inclusion assessment tools in business. The index, which is designed to advance the inclusion of people with disabilities, is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network.

The DEI assesses a broad range of an organization’s inclusion efforts, from leadership and culture to employment practices and supplier diversity. Each company that participates in the DEI is rated across these categories and receives a score on a scale of 0 to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Deluxe received a score of 100 and was named a Best Place to Work for the third year in a row.

“We’re committed to creating a culture where people can bring their authentic selves to work every day,” said Develle Turner, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Manager at Deluxe. “Deluxe has made significant strides in all areas of our business—from recruiting to benefits to accommodation practices to community outreach—to advance inclusion and positively impact our team members, customers, and community.”

In addition to its employment practices, Deluxe continues to educate and empower employees through programming and support. Deluxe established eight employee-led resource groups with one focused on awareness for visible and invisible disabilities. In 2021, Deluxe hosted a session with former Olympic athlete and motivational speaker, Lex Gillette, which emphasized achieving goals regardless of disability. And in 2021, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long shared her inspirational journey with a group of Deluxe employees and customers.

“There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office,” said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. “We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

