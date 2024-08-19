Deluxe Merchant Services Wins National Call Center Award of Distinction

12th Consecutive Year of Recognition Demonstrates Leadership in Customer Service

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, has received the 2024 Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) Call Center Award of Distinction in recognition of its Deluxe Merchant Services customer care team. The award measures the skills of professional Call Center Agents throughout North America and the UK over a six-month period. Deluxe Merchant Services is a complete payment processing solution that accepts a wide range of payment methods, simplifies PCI compliance and deposits money while delivering a smooth checkout experience.

“Our customer support team is a clear, competitive advantage for our business and helps drive our customer’s success across multiple industry sectors,” said Barry C. McCarthy, Deluxe President and CEO. “This recognition acknowledges that Deluxe is committed to providing best-in-class customer service with fast, accurate and exceptional professionalism.”

Deluxe Merchant Services offers 24/7 customer support via toll-free phone, email and chat and maintains an industry-leading 36-month tenure among front-line representatives. Each month the customer service team fields approximately 15,000 calls. Last year call service representatives answered 87 percent of inquiries in under 30 seconds, which represents a 13 percent increase over the prior year.

ATSI administers an independent panel of judges to score call-handling skills for “enhanced service” applications, focusing their attention on the cornerstones of the Call Management Industry. Criteria measured include:

Customer Relationship Management ( CRM ) Capabilities

) Capabilities Courtesy to Caller

Overall Professionalism

Use of Proper Call Techniques

Response Times

Accuracy of Call

“In today’s evolving landscape, where technology is constantly advancing, the importance of exceptional customer service remains paramount,” said ATSI President, Brianna Burke. “Winning this accolade not only signifies your team’s dedication to excellence but also highlights your ability to adeptly navigate diverse call scenarios.”

The ATSI Award of Distinction began 23 years ago to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by measuring complex call handling procedures. The purpose is to elevate the industry and ensure a successful call handling experiences.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. As the original payments company and with roots tracing back more than 100 years, we’ve evolved into a leader in digital payments and data solutions, facilitating seamless connections to propel businesses forward. Leveraging our powerful scale, we support millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s leading consumer brands, processing nearly $3 trillion in payment volume annually. Explore how Deluxe can elevate your business at www.deluxe.com.

