Deluxe Chosen as Exclusive Provider of Consumer, Business Checks to The Bradford Exchange

Multi-year agreement calls for Deluxe to produce unique, high-quality printed solutions for The Bradford Exchange clients

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, has been selected by The Bradford Hammacher Group to be the exclusive provider of consumer and business checks to The Bradford Exchange.

Since its founding in 1915, Deluxe has been an innovator. As Deluxe has been transforming into a Payments and Data company in recent years, its profitable Checks business has continued to gain market share by winning new clients like The Bradford Exchange Checks. With a deep and loyal customer base, The Bradford Exchange Checks has been providing unique and creative designs to its consumer and business clients for years.

“Being the exclusive provider of checks to The Bradford Exchange Checks is another significant win for Deluxe validating our ongoing investment in digital and print-on-demand capabilities,” explained Tracey Engelhardt, President of Checks for Deluxe. “The Bradford Exchange is known for providing innovative, high-quality art in the checks they sell to their customers. Our recent investment in the newest print-on-demand technology is the right fit for this new venture with The Bradford Exchange.

“Our entire team is excited to bring on a major new client, enabled by responsible investments in our check and printing technology as we recently announced with HP,” Engelhardt continued.

Established in 1973, The Bradford Hammacher Group, an employee-owned company, is one of the leading, direct marketers of fine collectibles throughout the world. The Bradford Exchange Checks offers personal and business checks and related products directly to their customers and is one of the leading check providers in the country. Deluxe will not only deliver consumer and business checks, but other related products to The Bradford Exchange customers.

For The Bradford Exchange Checks consumer business, Deluxe will help produce the highest quality artwork according to the customer’s tastes and needs. Whether it is an affinity for motorcycles, checks from your alma mater or a favorite dog breed, The Bradford Exchange Checks has it all. For The Bradford Exchange Checks & Business Solutions, Deluxe will establish a storefront exclusive to The Bradford Exchange customers to offer checks and related products.

Deluxe and The Bradford Hammacher Group have entered into a multi-year agreement, another clear indicator that Deluxe remains a leader in check and print solutions. As the inventor of the check book, Deluxe has long been known as the Original Payments Company™. Along with automated accounts receivable and accounts payable solutions, human resources and payroll solutions, data and cloud services and more, Deluxe continues to invest in and win new clients in the check business.

For more information about Deluxe, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

