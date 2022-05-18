Home Business Wire Deluxe Announces Inducement Grants for Newly Hired CTO
Deluxe Announces Inducement Grants for Newly Hired CTO

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Yogaraj Jayaprakasam, newly hired Chief Technology and Digital Officer, has been issued two restricted stock unit (RSU) awards as part of his inducement to join the company.

Jayaprakasam joined the company on May 2, 2022, and on May 13 was awarded 44,409 RSUs which vest in equal one-half increments on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date. On the same date, he was also awarded 16,653 RSUs, which vest in equal one-quarter increments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date. In each case, upon vesting, each RSU will convert into a share of the company’s common stock. Subject to certain exceptions, vesting is contingent upon continued employment. The shares were awarded on the same date as other new hire stock awards, consistent with business practice.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

Contacts

Tom Morabito, VP, Investor Relations

470-607-5567

tom.morabito@deluxe.com

Cam Potts, VP, Communications

651-233-7735

cameron.potts@deluxe.com

