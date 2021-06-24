Deluxe Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Provide HR, Payroll, Accounting Tools for Small Businesses

Deluxe People Platform introduces new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring the Deluxe small business human resources (HR) and payroll solutions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The collaboration brings together two trusted companies, Microsoft and Deluxe, to further accelerate financial and accounting solutions for small businesses.

A comprehensive cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central connects teams across finance, sales, service, and operations within a single easy-to-use application. Small business leaders get the insights needed to ensure teams can adapt faster, work smarter and perform better. Now, with the addition of the Deluxe People Platform tool, business owners have solutions to simplify and streamline payroll and HR while also integrating financial accounting tasks from quotes, orders, invoicing, purchasing, cash management and reporting, all in one easy-to-use platform.

“As your business grows in both size and complexity and your customers expect better and faster service, the tools that once supported you may now be standing in your way,” said Garry Capers, President of Cloud Solutions for Deluxe. “Whether the result is lost sales, customer dissatisfaction, or compliance risks, failing to update your technology can be a costly decision. Deluxe solutions for small businesses, from incorporation services to payroll, logo creation to website development, help entrepreneurs and business owners grow and thrive in the marketplace.”

“Through the integration of Deluxe small business solutions, we have eliminated the need for manual importing or exporting and reconciliation of payroll data by unifying and automating our payroll solution with the financial management capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This gives business owners more controls, efficiency and access through our single unified solution,” Capers continued.

In addition to integrating HR, payroll and other cloud solutions from Deluxe with Dynamics 365 Business Central, Deluxe is also creating an innovative partnership with Bam Boom Cloud, a past recipient of Microsoft’s Partner of the Year Award for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of Dynamics 365 Business Central.

“The expertise Bam Boom Cloud brings to the table is exceptional, allowing Deluxe to extend our solutions into Dynamics 365 Business Central, as well as helping to bring the best of Microsoft’s small business cloud applications to our customers,” explained Greg Robins, Vice President of Global Alliances for Deluxe.

“The integration from Deluxe will provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers with a new option for HR, payroll and accounting capabilities that are purpose-built for small businesses,” said Mike Morton, GM Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Business Central is tailored for small or medium-sized businesses, so we’re pleased about the impact this integration can drive for our shared customers.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Deluxe to support our combined goal to make Microsoft Cloud technology simple to implement, effective and accessible to small businesses so they can innovate and transform,” said Bobby Priestley, North America President Bam Boom Cloud. “We support the adoption on Microsoft technology by offering low cost, fixed price, fixed scope technology solutions specifically designed for SMBs.”

To learn more, go to https://www.deluxe.com/mkt/microsoft/.

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

