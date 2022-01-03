Home Business Wire Delta Systems Names Joey Arnold President and CEO
Delta Systems Names Joey Arnold President and CEO

STREETSBORO, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Effective January 3, 2022, Streetsboro-based Delta Systems will have a new president and CEO. Joey Arnold, who most recently served as the company’s president, replaces outgoing CEO Elizabeth Barry. The manufacturer of electronic components for the outdoor power market seeks to leverage Arnold’s 25 years of diverse leadership experience at Swagelok along with his two years as Delta Systems’ president to set ambitious new goals for its second 50 years.

As president and CEO, Arnold will work closely with Delta Systems Chairperson and Owner Dean C. Barry.

“During Joey’s tenure as Delta Systems’ president, the company set sales records, reinvigorated new product development and established exceptionally collaborative relationships with new and existing customers,” said Barry. “The fact that he did all that during a global pandemic proved his natural leadership ability, his superb business acumen and his passion for building something great. As we transition from being family-run to family-owned, we are very fortunate to have Joey in the president and CEO role, positioning us for a very bright future.”

A self-described lifetime learner, Arnold graduated from Malone University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management and an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

Outside of work, Arnold enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, as well as giving back to the community by serving on nonprofit boards. Currently, Arnold is a member of the Hattie Larlham Center for Children with Disabilities board of directors.

About Delta Systems

For 50 years, Delta Systems has been designing and manufacturing quality switches and electronic components for the top outdoor power equipment manufacturers, off-highway markets and power sports. The company crafts solutions that improve the safety and performance for equipment operatorsfrom commercial mowers to materials handling equipment to light farm tractors and beyond. Delta works closely with OEM partners to create customized electronic component solutions to fit each application, ensuring a unique and differentiated user experience with the rugged quality that defines the Delta brand.

For further information, contact Jamie Woodrum, Delta Systems’ marketing and communications specialist, at jwoodrum@deltasystemsinc.com

Contacts

Jamie Woodrum

jwoodrum@deltasystemsinc.com

