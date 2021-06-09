Delta-Q Technologies Launches First Three-in-One Charging Solution with the XV3300 Battery Charging System

VANCOUVER, B.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, introduced a new line of battery charging solutions with the launch of the XV3300 today. Its unique design combines a high-performance 3.3kW charger, a 500W DC-DC converter, and an EV charging station interface in a highly compact package. The XV3300 is the ideal solution for power-train electrification.

“The launch represents a significant product development milestone for Delta-Q,” said Steve Blaine, Co-CEO and Executive VP of Engineering & Quality with Delta-Q. “The XV3300 answers our OEM customers’ need for on-board charging power up to 20 kW delivered in a compact, fully sealed IP67 package. Our team also designed an included DC/DC converter for auxiliary DC loads, a VCIM (Vehicle Charge Interface Module) for simple connection to public EV charging, and the ability to stack the chargers for configurable power levels. We achieved all this in a 3.3 kW charger that is over twice as compact as our previous models.”

The 3.3kW charger will be available in 58.8V, 65V, and 120V models and is scalable, allowing OEMs to stack chargers for power levels up to 20kW. The XV3300 delivers a precise charge of battery packs of various chemistries and voltages to maximize battery life and optimize charge time.

Key features and benefits of the XV3300 charger include:

High Reliability. The XV3300 battery charger is compact, rugged, and IP67-rated. It is tested for automotive-grade shock and vibration, and its fully sealed aluminum die-cast enclosure protects the charger from dust, liquids, and the effects of immersion in up to one meter of water.

The XV3300 battery charger is compact, rugged, and IP67-rated. It is tested for automotive-grade shock and vibration, and its fully sealed aluminum die-cast enclosure protects the charger from dust, liquids, and the effects of immersion in up to one meter of water. Flexible Power Options. The new solution is scalable. It can be paralleled to provide between 3.3 kW to 20 kW of power for faster-charging options. The charger is also available as an on-board and offboard charger to provide OEMs with additional flexibility.

The new solution is scalable. It can be paralleled to provide between 3.3 kW to 20 kW of power for faster-charging options. The charger is also available as an on-board and offboard charger to provide OEMs with additional flexibility. Enhanced Protection. The XV3300 is a low voltage charger that optimally charges all battery chemistries and nominal voltages between 48 V to 120 V. The 3.3 kW charger is also protected against short circuit, over-voltage, and over-temperature to ensure safe operation.

The XV3300 is a low voltage charger that optimally charges all battery chemistries and nominal voltages between 48 V to 120 V. The 3.3 kW charger is also protected against short circuit, over-voltage, and over-temperature to ensure safe operation. DC-DC Converter. The integrated 500W DC-DC converter provides auxiliary power to operate vehicle accessories such as air-conditioners, controllers, lights, turn signals, navigation, and communication devices. It also eliminates the need for an external DC-DC converter, saving OEMs and equipment operators space and cost.

The integrated 500W DC-DC converter provides auxiliary power to operate vehicle accessories such as air-conditioners, controllers, lights, turn signals, navigation, and communication devices. It also eliminates the need for an external DC-DC converter, saving OEMs and equipment operators space and cost. EV Charging Station Interface. The XV3300 complies with SAE J1772 (levels 1 and 2) and IEC 61851 (modes 2 and 3) to charge from standard EVSE AC charging stations across North America and Europe. This feature provides greater flexibility and more charging options to end-users and more flexibility to the vehicle.

The XV3300 complies with SAE J1772 (levels 1 and 2) and IEC 61851 (modes 2 and 3) to charge from standard EVSE AC charging stations across North America and Europe. This feature provides greater flexibility and more charging options to end-users and more flexibility to the vehicle. Regulatory Compliance. The charger uses Controller Area Network (CAN-bus) communications. It carries a comprehensive set of global regulatory approvals, including touch-safe requirements for the European electric vehicle market and global regulations to ensure safe and optimal user experiences.

Production for the XV3300 will begin in the first half of 2022. Sign-up to get early access to samples ahead of production and exclusive content such as program updates, product specifications, videos, timing, and more! Visit https://connect.delta-q.com/xv3300

About Delta-Q Technologies software capabilities:

The Delta-Q software development team has more than a combined 60 years of CAN programming and customization experience. This team collaborates with Delta-Q’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers to deliver CAN-based charging solutions specific to their needs. Its current offerings include CAN bus communication for battery management systems and telematic integrations with CANopen and SAE J1939 protocols. Delta-Q’s software team has built more than 200 custom algorithms, ensuring users experience better run time and flexibility for different lithium and lead-acid battery chemistries.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is charging the future and driving the world’s transition into electric energy! We collaboratively design, test, and manufacture robust battery chargers that improve the performance of our customer’s electric drive vehicles and industrial machines. As the supplier of choice for Tier 1 OEMs, we use our values, perseverance, and engineering expertise to guide our customers through the electrification process for a sustainable world.

We are part of the Zapi Group of companies and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Delta-Q’s team and distribution spans five continents to service industries such as electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, e-mobility, floor care machines, utility/recreational vehicles, and new markets, like outdoor power equipment.

