Delta College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Locations Throughout Great Lakes Bay Region

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, recently announced its newest agreement with Delta College, one of the country’s leading community colleges.

Formerly a Techsmith Knowmia customer, Delta College was seeking a media partner that provided easy-to-use quiz features, such as playback quizzing; along with the ability to create, manage and store videos and other content; and integration with its learning management system, D2L Brightspace.

Techsmith announced in early 2021 that it was phasing out enterprise education video hosting from its business model. Since that time, YuJa has worked with a number of institutions to transition to YuJa’s robust, user-friendly Video Platform.

“Migrating video platforms can be an arduous task, but we’re committed to helping create a smooth transition for higher education institutions, including by providing an experienced team of implementation specialists to help integrate systems and train staff,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Delta College will now have the tools and resources to continue serving their more than 9,000 students with high-quality educational experiences aided by interactive, cloud-hosted media.”

ABOUT DELTA COLLEGE

Located in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, Delta College is one of the country’s leading community colleges, recognized for its innovation, community leadership and teaching excellence. The college was founded in 1961 with 2,600 students and now enrolls about 9,000 each year — from high school students seeking dual enrollment to older adults returning to college to enhance their skills. Delta College serves Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties with more than 140 programs and 145 pre-approved transfer options.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

