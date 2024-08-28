Delphi extends product portfolio for 632M vehicles globally with over 2,000 product launches

Global aftermarket leader, Delphi, introduced over 2,000 new parts in the first half of 2024, covering more than 600 million vehicles.

These new parts cover its Braking, Steering and Suspension, Sensors, Gas Fuel Systems, Vehicle Electronics, and Diagnostics lines.

Delphi exceeded its annual target of first-to-market launches across its Braking line in the first half of 2024.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In line with its commitment to championing first-to-market innovations and market leading products, Delphi, a brand of PHINIA Inc., added over 2,000 new parts to its portfolio in the first half of 2024.





In total, Delphi released 2,161 new parts in H1 2024 across its Braking, Steering and Suspension, Sensors, Gas Fuel Systems, Vehicle Electronics, and Diagnostics lines. These product releases fit 632 million vehicles across both vehicle linkages and new-to-range parts.

Delphi now has the widest range coverage for brake discs and rotors in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Delphi had 48 first-to-market launches across pads, discs, rotors, shoes, and drums, exceeding the total number of first-to-market launches in 2023 by 35%.

Globally, Delphi added 696 new parts to its Steering and Suspension line and 602 new parts to its Sensors line in the first half of 2024. These new additions support Delphi’s pursuit of leadership in the aftermarket.

Beyond investment in core parts, Delphi also invested in its Diagnostic line in H1 2024 by launching new DS Software—Version 2024.00—in EMEA. This software enabled on-board fuel consumption monitoring, while adding 25 new electric vehicle models to its coverage. Additionally, Delphi added a Security Gateway for Iveco.

Neil Fryer, Vice President and General Manager, Global Aftermarket at PHINIA, said: “Delphi is committed to keeping cars on the road longer and driving efficiently. Our range enhancements are critical in achieving this objective by offering wide range coverage and bringing new products to market first and we’ve already made significant progress this year with extensive product developments.”

About Delphi

Delphi, a brand of PHINIA Inc., is a global Aftermarket leader championing next-generation talent, first-to-market innovations, market leading products and smart service solutions, for a better and more connected today and tomorrow. We are committed to developing solutions that prepare technicians all over the world, to help vehicles go cleaner, better, further, right through their lives. For further information visit www.delphiautoparts.com

About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider, with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships and a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTRIDGE™. With over 13,000 employees across 44 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Across commercial vehicles and industrial applications (heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, off-highway construction, marine, aviation, and agricultural), and light vehicles (passenger cars, trucks, vans and sport-utility), we develop fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, while at the same time investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions to contribute to lower carbon mobility, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of customers – powering our shared journey toward a cleaner tomorrow.

© 2024 PHINIA Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

