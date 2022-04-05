Delphi Display Systems Partners with Toast to Enhance Drive-Thru Solution Offerings

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delphi Display Systems, Inc. – a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it has integrated and partnered with Toast, Inc. to provide a drive thru order confirmation solution for restaurants. Toast’s restaurant specific platform is fully integrated across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing, team management and financial technology to help restaurants simplify and grow their business. The integration to Delphi’s Insight Verify order confirmation application provides real time order information to the drive thru customer to improve accuracy and speed of service.

“We are excited to be working with Delphi as a drive thru technology partner,” said Keith Corbin, Director of Business Development at Toast. “Our combined technologies create a better together solution that improves order accuracy and helps restaurants thrive with drive-thru operations.”

“Delphi is thrilled to be partnering with Toast to bring drive thru order confirmation capability to their rapidly growing customer base,” said Ken Neeld, President & CEO at Delphi Display Systems. “The advanced capabilities of our Insight Verify® Order Confirmation platform allow Toast to continue to innovate solutions for their drive thru customers today and into the future”.

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

Contacts

Ken Neeld, President & CEO



kneeld@delphidisplay.com