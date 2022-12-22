Delphi Display Systems Launches Endura® 32X, its Latest Outdoor Digital Display Platform Designed to Support Autonomous Voice Ordering applications in the Quick Service Restaurant Drive-Thru

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delphi Display Systems, Inc. – a global provider of consumer engagement and business optimization technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it has launched Endura® 32X, its latest generation Outdoor Digital Display solution designed and optimized to support autonomous voice ordering applications for the QSR Drive-Thru market. The new 32” outdoor display and speaker post platform includes a wide variety of sensors to facilitate integration with 3rd party loyalty, payment and interactive kiosk applications.





The Endura 32X marks the latest innovation in Delphi’s Endura® line of outdoor display solutions designed to meet the rigorous environmental requirements of the QSR drive-thru. It is the first in the industry to offer a fully sealed 32” sunlight readable display that is less than two inches thick and comes with a five-year warranty. With no fans or moving parts, it is maintenance free and its quiet operation will not interfere with sensitive drive-thru communication systems. The Endura 32X speaker post mount has been designed to accommodate a number of sensors including a directional microphone optimized for Voice AI applications, speaker, Bluetooth radio with high gain antenna, HD camera, QR scanner and optional touch screen.

For Voice AI applications, Delphi provides the customer facing visual interface by leveraging its Insight Engage® digital menu software with integrations to multiple Point of Sale systems and cloud-based AI voice ordering platforms. The large 32” display provides for a real time view of the order as it is built along with a transcript of the conversation with the AI system. Additionally, the display can be leveraged to show images and videos in support of upsell, LTOs and other marketing initiatives.

“Our new Endura® 32X outdoor display solution is the latest in a long list of industry innovations that Delphi has brought to the QSR market over the past 25 years,” said Ken Neeld, President & CEO of Delphi Display Systems. “This technology was designed with the future in mind, where technologies such as automated voice ordering, integrated loyalty programs, contactless payment and AI-driven personalized content will deliver the next level of drive-thru experience.”

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com or call 714-825-3400.

