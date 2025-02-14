Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Feb. 27 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results before the conference call broadcast via a press release with accompanying financial statements. Guidance will also be included in the earnings press release. At that time, the release, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information with financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

