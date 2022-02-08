Delaware and Pyramid Analytics Partner to Bring Decision Intelligence – the Next Wave in Analytics and BI (ABI) – to Enterprises Across the UK and Ireland

Best-in-Class Decision Intelligence Platform Uniquely Combines Data Preparation, Business Analytics and Data Science to Scale the Analytics Experience

BRISTOL, England & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BItools—Pyramid Analytics and global IT services company, Delaware, today announced a partnership agreement through which the companies will jointly sell and implement the Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence and provide consulting services. The partnership puts the Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence into the hands of more than 3,000 Delaware consultants. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Leading technology analysts BARC, Dresner Advisory Services, and Gartner rank Pyramid first in critical ABI capabilities.

Delaware delivers advanced solutions and services, guiding customers through business and digital transformations.

Delaware will implement Pyramid’s decision intelligence platform help organisations leverage the full value of data by providing AI-powered analytics to all decisions-makers.

Both companies have partnerships with SAP and expertise in the SAP technology ecosystem.

Pyramid Analytics is an official member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® open ecosystem. Pyramid Platform is certified by SAP Certified for SAP BW/4HANA, SAP HANA, and SAP NetWeaver.

Like Pyramid, Delaware has strong partnership with SAP, the world’s largest provider of Enterprise Application Software. Delaware and Pyramid Analytics deliver solutions enabling customers to integrate sophisticated SAP data sets and non-SAP sources, from a wide range of on-premises and cloud-based data sources, without moving or ingesting the data, through a single decision intelligence platform.

Many of Delaware’s clients have complex landscapes and face challenges pulling together accurate and coherent reporting. Pyramid enables all users – from data scientists to line of business users – to maximise their investments in SAP providing for the fastest, direct querying and analytics on BW, BEx, HANA, CDS & IQ, while maintaining the investment in business logic and security designed into SAP — all within a complete point and click, no code, self-service analytics environment.

Delaware also has partnerships with Microsoft, Salesforce and OpenText and relies on a select group of technology partners to support its customers in creating a truly omnichannel customer experience. Delaware recognises that data quality and analytics are critical to delivering benefits to its customers and is actively growing its capability and capacity in this area.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Executive Quotes

Ian Greenhalgh, UK Managing Director, Delaware: “Our partnership will offer new and existing customers a credible alternative to the mainstream analytics providers, with a comprehensive solution implemented thanks to input from both of our businesses. Pyramid Analytics provides a suite of analytics tools and integration mechanisms that are easily configurable and scalable to thousands of users. We’re excited to enable our customers to receive the value that this collaboration has created.”

Chas Kielt, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Partner Marketing, Pyramid: “Our partnership with Delaware puts the Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence into the hands of more than 3,000 consultants, further strengthening our ability to execute in the United Kingdom and Ireland market. The Delaware / Pyramid collaboration will deliver tremendous value to enterprises that have standardised on SAP and want to tap into the benefits of cloud computing and retire legacy applications while maintaining the best of their SAP investment.”

About Delaware

Delaware is a fast-growing, global company that delivers advanced solutions and services to organisations striving for a sustainable, competitive advantage. Delaware guides its customers through their business transformation, applying the ecosystems of its main business partners, SAP and Microsoft. Delaware continues to service its customers afterwards, assuring continuity and continuous improvement. Delaware has over 3000 professionals in 24 offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.delaware.co.uk

About Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Platform for decision intelligence unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Flexible deployment options include on-premises, public, private and hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centres, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

