Degreed Announces New Regional Vice President of APAC to Continue Strong Growth in the Region

Immediate priorities include expanding Degreed’s pipeline due to significant market demand and increase on-the-ground team in India, Singapore and Australia

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Degreed, the global innovator in learning, chosen by more than 100 of the Global 2000 businesses, has appointed Venkat Subramaniam as Regional Vice President of APAC to further the company’s strong growth in the region. Subramaniam’s first priority will be to set the stage for high growth in the region, particularly in India, Singapore and Australia/New Zealand, in response to the increasing demand for learning solutions that meet modern workforce needs and demands.





The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic alongside associated events such as the shift to hybrid and remote working have caused a widespread refocus on continuous learning as a business imperative. A quarter of organisations say the pandemic negatively impacted employee productivity with 42% stating it damaged the employee experience. As a result, 60% of organisations are reimagining careers and 88% are offering more flexible work. Likewise, both employees and employers alike are increasingly valuing the opportunity to quickly upskill and reskill as business priorities and personal goals evolve. Post-pandemic, 43% of employees value career advancement as a top priority when choosing or remaining with an employer, and 36% appreciate continuous learning opportunities.

Companies need help with learning. With leading clients including Tata Communications, Swiggy, Ericsson, CavinKare, and Asian Paints in the region, Degreed is well positioned to support organisations in improving their workforce skills, ability to adapt to change, meet new market needs and engage employees. With an average end user Net Promoter score of over 40, Degreed is helping millions of businesses around the globe build new skills and create opportunities for career impact and growth.

Degreed’s Learning Experience Platform (LXP) provides a market-leading, open ecosystem for L&D teams to curate learning opportunities and offer personalized learning to meet every learner’s needs and aspirations. This is complemented by the company’s experiential learning and Intelligence products that, in turn, stretch newly learned skills and help L&D leaders understand the availability and demand for specific skills in their organisations.

Dan Tesnjak, Vice President of EMEA and APAC at Degreed, said, “Venkat has extensive experience in the APAC region with technology companies spanning more than two decades. He brings deep market expertise and industry connections to Degreed and we are excited to see his cloud and strong HCM (Human Capital Management) domain experience impact Degreed’s APAC strategy and growth.”

Prior to joining Degreed, Venkat was a General Manager, Head of Sales Oracle NetSuite India, and he also had successful stints at ADP and Adrenalin — both leading HCM product and services organisations. He completed his General Manager program at MIT Sloan School of Management, and he enjoys coaching and mentoring emerging talent — something that led him to complete a Coaching Diploma at Ericksson, Canada.

“Since launching the first LXP ten years ago, Degreed has continued to pioneer and innovate in the learning space. I am particularly delighted to be joining the team at this critical time in its global expansion. Degreed plays a vital role in helping leading, global organisations drive change, most notably in supporting Unilever employees to adapt to a digitally transformed factory, in Swiggy to shift its business model and Ericsson in upskilling its workforce ready for 5G. There are huge opportunities to leverage in APAC,” said Venkat Subramaniam, RVP APAC at Degreed.

About Degreed

Degreed empowers growth and innovation through lifelong learning. As a changemaker on a global scale, we serve more than 100 of the Global 2000 and one in three Fortune 50 companies, sparking a culture of learning across the enterprise. In one fluid experience, we help you identify the skills you have and build the skills you need—through individual, collaborative and experiential modes of learning—to drive personal career growth and business results. Founded in 2012, Degreed is translated into 28 languages with users spanning more than 200 countries.

